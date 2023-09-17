River Plate vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match
Photo: River Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:30 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the River Plate vs Arsenal live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Arsenal live, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch River Plate vs Arsenal live?

The match between River Plate vs Arsenal, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Head to head: River Plate vs Arsenal

The two teams met 31 times in the professional era. River won 14 times, to Arsenal's 6 wins and 11 draws. 

The last time the two teams met was precisely this year at the Monumental in the Professional League, when the Arse won 2-1. 

7:15 AMan hour ago

Refereeing team

The refereeing team for River Plate vs Arsenal will be as follows: 
Referee: Fernando Espinoza
Assistant Referee 1: Lucas Germanotta
Assistant Referee 2: Hugo Paez
Fourth official: Mariano Negrete
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Diego Bonfa
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Probable Lineups

River Plate: Franco Armani; Santiago Simon, Paulo Diaz, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Nicolas de la Cruz; Manuel Lanzini, Nacho Fernandez; Esequiel Barco and Miguel Angel Borja.
Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Lucas Brochero, Nestor Breitenbruch, Joaquin Pombo, Facundo Cardozo, Adrian Sporle; Lautaro Guzman, Gonzalo Muscia, Braian Rivero; Juan Cavallaro and Leandro Moreira.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal seriously compromised in relegation

The Sarandi team is seriously compromised in both classifications that define the teams that are relegated to the B Nacional, the Arse in the remaining matches of the League Cup must perform an extraordinary campaign, or else, they will return to play in the second division.
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Demichelis' River to get out of its negative streak

Martín Demichelis' River Plate team is facing its first difficult moment, which has caused many fans to stop believing in the project, and some have even proposed the return of Marcelo Gallardo. 

Demichelis as champion of the League had an exceptional campaign, but his irregular performances in Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina, have left sensations not very much to the liking of the River world.

6:55 AM2 hours ago

The Professional League Cup plays its fourth matchday

The Professional League Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético River Plate, one of the leaders of the championship, hosting Club Atlético Arsenal. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Arsenal match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
Photo: River Plate
Photo: River Plate
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match River Plate vs Arsenal, corresponding to the 4th round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Monumental of Nunez Stadium, at 6:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo