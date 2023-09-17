River Plate vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Arsenal live, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Arsenal live?
The match between River Plate vs Arsenal, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Head to head: River Plate vs Arsenal
The two teams met 31 times in the professional era. River won 14 times, to Arsenal's 6 wins and 11 draws.
The last time the two teams met was precisely this year at the Monumental in the Professional League, when the Arse won 2-1.
Refereeing team
The refereeing team for River Plate vs Arsenal will be as follows:
Referee: Fernando Espinoza
Assistant Referee 1: Lucas Germanotta
Assistant Referee 2: Hugo Paez
Fourth official: Mariano Negrete
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Diego Bonfa
Probable Lineups
River Plate: Franco Armani; Santiago Simon, Paulo Diaz, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Nicolas de la Cruz; Manuel Lanzini, Nacho Fernandez; Esequiel Barco and Miguel Angel Borja.
Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Lucas Brochero, Nestor Breitenbruch, Joaquin Pombo, Facundo Cardozo, Adrian Sporle; Lautaro Guzman, Gonzalo Muscia, Braian Rivero; Juan Cavallaro and Leandro Moreira.
Arsenal seriously compromised in relegation
The Sarandi team is seriously compromised in both classifications that define the teams that are relegated to the B Nacional, the Arse in the remaining matches of the League Cup must perform an extraordinary campaign, or else, they will return to play in the second division.
Demichelis' River to get out of its negative streak
Martín Demichelis' River Plate team is facing its first difficult moment, which has caused many fans to stop believing in the project, and some have even proposed the return of Marcelo Gallardo.
Demichelis as champion of the League had an exceptional campaign, but his irregular performances in Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina, have left sensations not very much to the liking of the River world.
The Professional League Cup plays its fourth matchday
The Professional League Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético River Plate, one of the leaders of the championship, hosting Club Atlético Arsenal. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
The River Plate vs Arsenal match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match River Plate vs Arsenal, corresponding to the 4th round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Monumental of Nunez Stadium, at 6:30 pm.