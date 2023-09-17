Everton vs Arsenal LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Foto: Arsenal

11:39 AM3 minutes ago

09’

Bukayo Saka almost found himself in a promising position after Martin Odegaard attempted a pass in the middle of the defense. One of the defenders reacted quickly and made a precise interception. The ball goes out of play. Arsenal have a corner.
11:37 AM5 minutes ago

05’

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) is about to break free, but the opposing defender clears the danger.
11:33 AM9 minutes ago

02’

Oleksandr Zinchenko shows his brilliant technique and finds Gabriel Martinelli with a pass from high up.
11:32 AM10 minutes ago

START THE GAME

The ball is rolling for Everton v Arsenal
11:20 AM22 minutes ago

10 MINUTES!

10 minutes to go for Everton v Arsenal
11:13 AM29 minutes ago

THE TEAMS' PREVIOUS MATCHES

In 18th place with just one point, Everton are once again in contention to avoid the drop. Last time out, they visited Sheffield United and were held to a 2-2 draw. Before that, they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 and progressed to the third round of the League Cup after losing 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton.

In a completely different situation, Arsenal are in 5th place with 10 points, once again putting themselves in contention for the title. Facing Manchester United on the last matchday, they won 3-1 after a 2-2 draw with Fulham. Before that, they beat rivals Crystal Palace 1-0 away and Nottingham Forest 2-1.

11:00 AM42 minutes ago

RETROSPECT

Two of the biggest clubs in English soccer, both have met an incredible 220 times in their history in the country's top competitions, with the Londoners having the numbers in their favor. Arsenal have won 109 times to Everton's 65, with another 46 draws. As a result, the Gunners have scored far more goals, 367 to the Toffees' 263.
10:54 AMan hour ago

Favoritism!

Although it's a game between two of England's biggest teams, their situations are very different. Arsenal are fighting for the title, while Everton are once again relegation candidates. In addition, the Gunners have the better record over their opponents, and given the start to the season for both, we can put them as favorites to win.
10:50 AMan hour ago

Everton v Arsenal record (last five games)

2 wins for Everton
3 Arsenal wins

Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Everton (Saka, Martinelli - 2, Odegaard), on March 1, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium in London

10:42 AMan hour ago

To stick it to the leaders!

Arteta has some important absentees, such as the injured Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny. With three wins so far, the team could end the round in the lead or even at the top of the table depending on a combination of results.
10:39 AMan hour ago

Arsenal XI:

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Veira, Odegaard(C), Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
10:34 AMan hour ago

Everton XI:

Pickford, Tarkowski(C), Branthwaite, Young, Mykolenko, Onana, Gana, Doucouré, Danjuma, McNeil, Beto
10:29 AMan hour ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Everton v Arsenal
10:24 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Everton vs Arsenal on TV in real time?

Everton - Arsenal
Matchday 5 of the Premier League

Date: September 17, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. 

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

10:19 AMan hour ago

When is the Everton vs Arsenal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Everton and Arsenal kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, in the fifth round of the Premier League. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
10:14 AMan hour ago

Everton's probable:

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite e Ashley Young; McNeil, Gueye, Onana e Danjuma; Doucouré; Beto. Youssef Chermiti, André Gomes, Lewis Dobbin and Michael Keane are back, but should start on the bench. Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison and Dele Alli remain in the medical department.
10:09 AM2 hours ago

Probable Arsenal:

Ramsdale; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães e Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Havertz e Odegaard; Saka, Gabriel Martinelli e Nketiah (Gabriel Jesus).  Arteta has some important absentees, such as the injured Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny. With three wins so far, the team could end the round in the lead or even at the top of the table depending on a combination of results.
10:04 AM2 hours ago

Bukayo Saka

With two goals and an assist so far for Arsenal in the Premier League, Bukayo Saka is the technical highlight of this game. Operating on the right as an inverted winger, he can help with the speed and precision of his left leg.
9:59 AM2 hours ago

How much is the game worth!

It's worth it for Everton to get out of the relegation zone, while Arsenal are coming off the back of a great comeback win in the derby against Manchester United and want to get into the G4 ahead of their Champions League opener next week.
9:54 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal

Arsenal have been doing very well at the start of the season and have already picked up three good wins. On the last matchday, they came from behind in the derby against Manchester United to win 3-1. As a result, they are in fifth place with ten points and depending on the result here, they could even take second place.

In this away fixture, coach Mikel Arteta will be without defender Timber, who has only just arrived and has already picked up an injury. Meanwhile, Elneny and Partey will be missing from the Gunners' midfield. For the rest, their starting line-up will be the same as usual, and reinforcements Rice and Havertz should play.

Photo: Arsenal
Photo: Arsenal

 

9:49 AM2 hours ago

Everton:

Everton are off to a bad start this season and are likely to have another tough year fighting relegation. The team hasn't been playing well, and only managed to score in the last round when they drew 2-2 at home to Sheffield United.

For this home game, coach Sean Dyche should field his starting line-up without too many changes. He'll be without injured newcomers Chermiti and Harrison, as well as his idols Coleman and Calvert-Lewin. As a result, Portugal's Beto will play center forward and Patterson should continue at right-back. On the left, Ashley Young should win the battle with Mykolenko.

9:44 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Everton and Arsenal is the fifth in the Premier League.

Everton are coming off the back of three defeats and a draw at the start of the Premier League season, and it's looking like another difficult season with a possible relegation battle. The team is fragile and didn't strengthen well in the transfer window, which is why they're doing so badly. Arsenal are favored to beat the Toffees even away from home, and they'll be counting on stars like Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard.

Everton's attack is the worst in the PL so far with only two goals scored, along with Luton Town. That's why Arsenal's defense must be calm in this game and they must control very well in order to win without conceding.

The ball rolls for Everton v Arsenal at 11.30am (ET) at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Although it's a game between two of England's biggest teams, their situations are very different. Arsenal are fighting for the title, while Everton are once again relegation candidates. In addition, the Gunners have the edge over their opponents in the history of the two clubs, and given the start to the season both have made, we can put them as favorites to win the match.
9:39 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Everton vs Arsenal live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Premier League time between two English teams: Everton on one side. On the other is Arsenal. Follow everything about the Premier League clash here on VAVEL Brasil in real time.
