Everton vs Arsenal LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
09’
05’
02’
START THE GAME
10 MINUTES!
THE TEAMS' PREVIOUS MATCHES
In a completely different situation, Arsenal are in 5th place with 10 points, once again putting themselves in contention for the title. Facing Manchester United on the last matchday, they won 3-1 after a 2-2 draw with Fulham. Before that, they beat rivals Crystal Palace 1-0 away and Nottingham Forest 2-1.
RETROSPECT
Favoritism!
Everton v Arsenal record (last five games)
3 Arsenal wins
Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Everton (Saka, Martinelli - 2, Odegaard), on March 1, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium in London
To stick it to the leaders!
Arsenal XI:
Everton XI:
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch Everton vs Arsenal on TV in real time?
Matchday 5 of the Premier League
Date: September 17, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).
When is the Everton vs Arsenal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Everton's probable:
Probable Arsenal:
Bukayo Saka
How much is the game worth!
Arsenal
In this away fixture, coach Mikel Arteta will be without defender Timber, who has only just arrived and has already picked up an injury. Meanwhile, Elneny and Partey will be missing from the Gunners' midfield. For the rest, their starting line-up will be the same as usual, and reinforcements Rice and Havertz should play.
Everton:
For this home game, coach Sean Dyche should field his starting line-up without too many changes. He'll be without injured newcomers Chermiti and Harrison, as well as his idols Coleman and Calvert-Lewin. As a result, Portugal's Beto will play center forward and Patterson should continue at right-back. On the left, Ashley Young should win the battle with Mykolenko.
TIME AND PLACE!
Everton are coming off the back of three defeats and a draw at the start of the Premier League season, and it's looking like another difficult season with a possible relegation battle. The team is fragile and didn't strengthen well in the transfer window, which is why they're doing so badly. Arsenal are favored to beat the Toffees even away from home, and they'll be counting on stars like Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard.
Everton's attack is the worst in the PL so far with only two goals scored, along with Luton Town. That's why Arsenal's defense must be calm in this game and they must control very well in order to win without conceding.
The ball rolls for Everton v Arsenal at 11.30am (ET) at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.Although it's a game between two of England's biggest teams, their situations are very different. Arsenal are fighting for the title, while Everton are once again relegation candidates. In addition, the Gunners have the edge over their opponents in the history of the two clubs, and given the start to the season both have made, we can put them as favorites to win the match.