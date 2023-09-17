LAFC vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the LAFC vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs LA Galaxy of September 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV.
LA Galaxy's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
LAFC's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Tyler Boyd (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Ricard Puig (#6) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assist skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against LA Galaxy multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The LA Galaxy had a bad start in Major League Soccer, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 30 of the tournament they have a total of 30 points with 7 games won, 9 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to obtain a better place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 10, 2023, they tied 2-2 against St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park and thus achieved another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LA Galaxy. The French player Denis Bouanga (#99) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Carlos Vela (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper John McCarthy (#77) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 11 games won, 7 tied and 9 lost, they have 40 points in the general table that puts them in third position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 9, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 loss against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
BMO Stadium is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 22,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 18, 2018 and cost $350 million.