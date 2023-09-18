Salernitana vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Salernitana vs Torino in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Torino match in the Serie A.
What time is Salernitana vs Torino match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Torino of September 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 12:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Salernitana vs Torino live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
If you want to watch Salernitana vs Torino live, it will be streamed Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Salernitana vs Torino live, it will be streamed Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Salernitana player
Italy's attacker, 36-year-old Antonio Candreva has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Italy attacker Antonio Candreva, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 32 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, currently he has 2 goals in 3 games
Watch out for this Torino player
The 23 year old attacker from Holland, Perr Schuurs has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Dutch striker Perr Schuurs, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 28 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 0 goals in the Italian league and 2 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 3 games.
How are Torino coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Genoa, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Torino 1 - 0 Genoa, Sep. 3, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 4 - 1 Torino, Aug. 26, 2023, Italian Serie A
Torino 0 - 0 Cagliari, Aug. 21, 2023, Italy Serie A
Torino 2 - 1 FeralpiSalo, Aug. 14, 2023, Coppa Italia
Torino 0 - 1 Internazionale, Jun. 3, 2023, Italy Serie A
How is Salernitana coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Ternana, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lecce 2 - 0 Salernitana, Sep. 3, 2023, Italy Serie A
Salernitana 1 - 1 Udinese, Aug. 28, 2023, Serie A Italy
AS Roma 2 - 2 Salernitana, Aug. 20, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 1 - 0 Ternana, Aug. 13, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 2 - 0 Salernitana, June 3, 2023, Italy Serie A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Salernitana vs Torino match, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Arechi Stadium, at 12:30 pm.