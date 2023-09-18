Al-Hilal vs Navbahor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions Match
Foto: Al Hilal

2:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Al-Hilal vs Navbahor Namangan on TV in real time?

Al-Hilal-Navbahor Namangan
AFC Champions opener

Date: September 18, 2023

Time: 3pm

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

1:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Al-Hilal vs Navbahor Namangan match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al-Hilal and Navbahor Namangan will kick off at 2 pm ET at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the opening game of the AFC Champions League. The match will be broadcast on ESPN and the Star+ streaming platform.
1:50 AMan hour ago

Retrospect:

Al Hilal, who have won the competition four times, are making their 26th appearance in the competition, while Navbahor Namangan are competing in the tournament for the second time.

The only meeting between the teams was in the 1998 AFC Champions League, when Al-Hilal won 3-1. In all, Al-Hilal have faced teams from Uzbekistan 18 times, with 12 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats. Navbahor Namangan have played Saudi Arabian teams three times in their history, with one win and two defeats.

1:45 AMan hour ago

Watch them!

In terms of individual highlights, two players stand out: Malcom, the Brazilian striker, has already scored six goals this season, showing his ability when it comes to scoring. Salem Al Dawsari, another striker, has also contributed six goals, highlighting Al-Hilal's firepower in attack in 2023/2024.
1:40 AMan hour ago

How the teams arrive:

Al-Hilal: Al-Hilal of Neymar, Malcom, Michael and Jorge Jesus are top of the Saudi league with 16 points. Last Friday (15) saw the long-awaited debut of the Brazilian number 10 for the club. The team beat Al-Riyadh 6-1.

Navbahor Namangan: Navbahor Namangan are second in the Uzbekistan Premier League with 34 points. Their last match was on September 3, when they beat Termez Surkhon 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Uzbekistan Cup.

1:35 AMan hour ago

Controversy!

Saudi Arabian teams are considering legal action against the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for allowing clubs with the same ownership to take part in the Asian Champions League, the continent's main club competition. This is because Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are part of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The AFC's regulations are similar to those used by Uefa competitions, which prohibit teams with the same ownership from entering the Champions League if they have more than a 30% share of the clubs' revenues. The AFC's team licensing policy stipulates that owners are prohibited from holding "a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders of any other club participating in the same competition".

Currently, the bans only apply when there is a "material risk" that this could damage the integrity of an AFC competition, and it is up to the clubs to prove that they do not present such a risk. Now, the Asian confederation has to explain why it ignored its own regulations and face possible legal action. Both the PIF and the AFC have not commented on the matter.

1:30 AMan hour ago

How the AFC Champions works:

Since the 2021 edition, the tournament has had 40 clubs divided into ten groups of four clubs, playing back-to-back matches. This stage is preceded by qualifying rounds to decide open spots.

Urawa Red Diamonds, from Japan, are the current winners of the tournament, winning the title in the 2022-23 season. Al-Hilal are holders of four titles, having lifted the trophy in 2021, 2019, 2000 and 1992.

The Asian Champions League kicks off next Monday and will feature Al-Hilal, Neymar's team which has won four titles in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Neymar

Exactly a month after the official announcement of his signing, Neymar made his debut for Al-Hilal last Friday (15) in the Riyadh derby against Al-Riyadh, winning 6-1.

The Brazilian started on the bench, to the surprise of many fans, and came on 19 minutes into the second half in place of compatriot Michael, when the score was already 2-0. Even so, the striker played a direct part in the rout, being involved in all four of Al-Hilal's goals from the moment he set foot on the pitch.

The No. 10 felt discomfort during the week and was doubtful for the match, but he was included by coach Jorge Jesus and is likely to start against Navbahor Namangan.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Al-Hilal and Navbahor Namangan is valid for the first round of Group D in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Hilal of Neymar, Malcom, Michael and Jorge Jesus are top of the Saudi league with 16 points. Last Friday (15) saw the long-awaited debut of the Brazilian number 10 for the club. On that occasion, the team beat Al-Riyadh 6-1.

On the other hand, Navbahor Namangan are second in the Uzbekistan Premier League with 34 points. Their last match was on September 3, when they beat Termez Surkhon 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Uzbekistan Cup.

The ball rolls for Al-Hilal v Navbahor Namangan at 2pm at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Al-Hilal vs Navbahor Namangan live stream

It's now time for the AFC Champions League opener between two teams: Al-Hilal on one side. On the other is Navbahor Namangan.
