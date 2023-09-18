Al-Hilal vs Navbahor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The only meeting between the teams was in the 1998 AFC Champions League, when Al-Hilal won 3-1. In all, Al-Hilal have faced teams from Uzbekistan 18 times, with 12 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats. Navbahor Namangan have played Saudi Arabian teams three times in their history, with one win and two defeats.
How the teams arrive:
The AFC's regulations are similar to those used by Uefa competitions, which prohibit teams with the same ownership from entering the Champions League if they have more than a 30% share of the clubs' revenues. The AFC's team licensing policy stipulates that owners are prohibited from holding "a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders of any other club participating in the same competition".
Currently, the bans only apply when there is a "material risk" that this could damage the integrity of an AFC competition, and it is up to the clubs to prove that they do not present such a risk. Now, the Asian confederation has to explain why it ignored its own regulations and face possible legal action. Both the PIF and the AFC have not commented on the matter.
How the AFC Champions works:
Urawa Red Diamonds, from Japan, are the current winners of the tournament, winning the title in the 2022-23 season. Al-Hilal are holders of four titles, having lifted the trophy in 2021, 2019, 2000 and 1992.
The Asian Champions League kicks off next Monday and will feature Al-Hilal, Neymar's team which has won four titles in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.
Neymar
The Brazilian started on the bench, to the surprise of many fans, and came on 19 minutes into the second half in place of compatriot Michael, when the score was already 2-0. Even so, the striker played a direct part in the rout, being involved in all four of Al-Hilal's goals from the moment he set foot on the pitch.
The No. 10 felt discomfort during the week and was doubtful for the match, but he was included by coach Jorge Jesus and is likely to start against Navbahor Namangan.
Al-Hilal of Neymar, Malcom, Michael and Jorge Jesus are top of the Saudi league with 16 points. Last Friday (15) saw the long-awaited debut of the Brazilian number 10 for the club. On that occasion, the team beat Al-Riyadh 6-1.
On the other hand, Navbahor Namangan are second in the Uzbekistan Premier League with 34 points. Their last match was on September 3, when they beat Termez Surkhon 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Uzbekistan Cup.
The ball rolls for Al-Hilal v Navbahor Namangan at 2pm at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Date: September 18, 2023
Time: 3pm
Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).