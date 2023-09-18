Nottingham Forest vs Burnley preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Nottingham Forest look for a third win over their first five matches of the Premier League season as the Reds host Burnley at the City Ground.

Two weeks ago, Anthony Elanga scored early in the second half to give Steve Cooper's men a famous 1-0 victory at Chelsea, their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1995.

By contrast, Burnley, promoted from the EFL Championship after a record-breaking season, have failed to win any of their three matches and sit second from bottom in the table.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

The Reds will be without Danilo as the Brazilian picked up a thigh injury in the victory at Chelsea while Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga, who scored the winner at Stamford Bridge, will be assessed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divick Origi and Ibrahim Sangare are on track to make their debuts for the club with Hudson-Odoi likely starting.

Matt Turner remains the number one goalkeeper while Wayne Hennessey works his way back from a knee issue.

Harry Toffolo recently admitted to 375 betting breaches and has been suspended indefinitely but on account of poor mental health at the time of his offenses.

Burnley

Manager Vincent Kompany will welcome back Anass Zaroury as the Moroccan served a three-match ban following a red card on the opening day of the season.

Aaron Ramsey (concussion) and Vitinho (knee) are available after making full recoveries from their injury issues.

There was good news on the knee injury picked up by Hjalmar Ekdal as the Swede will still be out a couple of weeks, but the issue is not as bad as first diagnosed.

Han-Noah Masengo and Mike Tresor are in line to make their debuts although both will likely be named amongst the substitutes and Tresor has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Montiel, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Burnley: Trafford; Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Redmond, Cullen, Berge, Zaroury; Amdouni, Foster

Ones to watch

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

The Nigerian has been Forest's most clutch attacking player, scoring bags of big goals last season in helping the Reds to survival. He's also had more goal involvements (13 goals, 2 assists) than any other player since they've returned to the top flight last season.

Photo: Nigel French/Photosport/Allstar via Getty Images

Awoniyi has also been in sizzling form lately, scoring or assisting in eight consecutive matches with nine goals in that span.

Previous meetings

Nottingham Forest and Burnley met last month in the second round of the Carabao Cup with Zeki Amdouni scoring a 90th-minute winner to give the Clarets a 1-0 victory.

In a match that lacked any real quality, Amdouni controlled Josh Brownhill's pass before firing past Reds goalkeeper Matt Turner, one of just two shots on target on the evening.

Wilson Odobert, making his debut for Burnley, could have added a second as his strike was saved by Turner when one-on-one but the Lancashire side still progressed.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7:30pm UK time and kickoff set for 15 minutes later.