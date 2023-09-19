Pachuca vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Santos live online
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.
Pachuca vs Santos can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
What time is Pachuca vs Santos matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Pachuca vs Santos match on September 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Santos Statements
Matheus Dória spoke before the match: "We had good games before the FIFA date, maybe we could have scored more points, but we had good performances. We have to continue like this, keep improving with that mentality and intensity in the matches; think about getting the three points against Pachuca."
"It is to face every match as if it were the most difficult one. We know about Pachuca's history, they recently became champions, plus we know Guillermo Almada's work, so we have to go out very focused."
Latest Santos lineup
Gibrán Lajud, Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Ismael Govea, Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino, Alan Cervantes, Harold Preciado, Duván Vergara and Emerson Rodríguez.
Last Tuzos lineup
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodriguez, Jose Castillo, Elias Montiel, Erick Sanchez, Marino Hinestroza, Francisco Figueroa, Illian Hernandez and David Terans.
How are Santos coming in?
Santos arrives to this match after beating Pumas UNAM two goals to one, the team coached by Reppetto will be looking to give a great match and keep on winning.
How are the Tuzos coming in?
Pachuca arrives to this match after losing five goals to zero at the Nemesio Diez stadium against a Toluca team that showed no mercy and destroyed Almada's team. The local team urgently needs to win three points to start climbing up the table.
The Pachuca vs Santos match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Pachuca vs Santos live stream, corresponding to Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 23:00.