Young Boys vs RB Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Young Boys vs RB Leipzig Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Young Boys vs RB Leipzig match.
What time is Young Boys vs RB Leipzig match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Young Boys vs RB Leipzig of 19th September in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
September 19, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 19, 2023
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
September 19, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brazil
|
September 19, 2023
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
September 19, 2023
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
September 19, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
September 19, 2023
|
11:45
|
Spain
|
September 19, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
September 19, 2023
|
10:45
|
Peru
|
September 19, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this Young Boys player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Young Boys' iconic center forward Cedric Itten. The Swiss striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Cedric Itten knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Young Boys.
Latest Young Boys line-up:
A. Racioppi; N. Persson, L. Benito, M. Camara, S. Janko; J. Monteiro, S. Lauper, D. Males; L. Lakomy; E. Meschack, C. Itten.
Watch out for this RB Leipzig player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Leipzig's iconic center forward Yussuf Poulsen. The Danish attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Yussuf Poulsen knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig's final lineup:
J. Blaswich; D. Raum, W. Orban, M. Simakan, B. Henrichs; K. Kampi, X. Shlager; D. Olmo, X. Simons; Y. Poulsen, L. Openda.
Background:
RB Leipzig and Young Boys have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The Stade de Suisse, also known as the Wankdorf Stadium for its location in the Wankdorf district of Bern, is one of Switzerland's most important stadiums and one of the country's flagship venues for sporting events and entertainment. The original stadium, the Wankdorf Stadium, opened in 1925 and hosted several sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup in 1954, where the West German national team won its first world title. In 2001, the stadium was rebuilt and modernized, giving rise to the Stade de Suisse. The stadium has a capacity of around 31,000 spectators for sporting events, although it can be expanded for concerts and other events.
Aiming to be among the top teams
Young Boys, with a history rooted in Swiss soccer passion, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Young Boys have shown tireless tenacity in their quest to rise through the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Aiming to qualify
As is well known, the Leipzig team has shown in previous seasons that German teams are ready to compete against anyone and anywhere, being one of the teams that are already characterized by being present in the knockout stages of the Champions League. For this new edition, RB Leipzig will seek to be present in the semifinals again, just as it happened in 2020 when they were one step away from reaching the Grand Final of the competition.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Young Boys vs RB Leipzig match will be played at Stade de Suisse, in Wankdorf, Switzerland. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Young Boys vs RB Leipzig!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.