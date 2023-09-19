Manchester City vs Red Star LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League
Photo: @ManCity

Tune in here Manchester City vs Red Star Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Red Star match.
What time is Manchester City vs Red Star match for UEFA Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Red Star of 19th September in several countries

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the Citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took over the overall goal-scoring leadership, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents, so Red Star will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

Latest Manchester City lineup:

Ederson; M. Akanji, Rúben Dias, J. Stones, K. Walker; M. Kovacic, Rodri; J. Grealish, J. Álvarez, B. Silva; E. Haaland.
Watch out for this Red Star player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Red Star's iconic center forward Peter Olayinka. The Nigerian attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Peter Olayinka knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Red Star.

Last Red Star line-up:

O. Glazer; S. Mijalovic, A. Dragovic, M. Rodic; O. Bukari, J. Krasso, M. Stamenic, K. Kangwa, S. Mitrovic; V. Lucic, P. Olayinka.
Background:

Red Star and Manchester City have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium

The stadium opened in 2003 under the name "City of Manchester Stadium" and was built as part of the city's bid to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Subsequently, in 2011, the stadium was renamed "Etihad Stadium" due to a sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways. The Etihad Stadium has an approximate capacity of over 53,000 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in the United Kingdom.
Aiming to be among the top teams

Red Star, with a history rooted in Belgrade's footballing passion, are eagerly looking forward to their UEFA Champions League debut. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Red Star have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Defending the crown

The reigning champions of Europe return to the field to defend their crown won in the last edition and try to win their second star in the UEFA Champions League, which is why, for Manchester City, it will be of vital importance to start their participation in the tournament with a resounding victory to make it clear that they are going for the cup again and will be present at Wembley next year.
The road to glory begins

The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time

The Manchester City vs Red Star match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Manchester City vs Red Star!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
