Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Photo: Feyenoord

3:00 AM38 minutes ago

Follow here Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs Celtic live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Feijenoord Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM43 minutes ago

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Feyenoord vs Celtic: match for the in Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Celtic: of Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In HBO.

Chile

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

15:00 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

15:00 hours

In Paramount

Mexico

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Star +.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

Igor Paixão is the player to follow for Feyenoord with the absence of Santiago Giménez, he will be the key goal man with 5 games in the Eredivisie with 2 goals and 2 assists. On the Celtic side, Kyogo Furuhashi is the most important player with 5 games, with 4 goals and 2 assists. He being the best, most offensive element of the Scottish team.
2:40 AMan hour ago

How do the teams arrive?

Feyenoord comes from winning, scoring and liking Heerenveen 6 goals to 1. In addition, they beat Utrecht by 5 goals to 1. On the other hand, Celtic comes from winning against Dundee by 3 goals to 0. Apart from winning against Rangers 1-0 on matchday 4 Scottish Premiership.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Without Santiago Giménez

That's right, Bebote will not be available in the first two games of the Champions League, where the Mexican has a red card from the last Europa League. He will not be against Celtic and Atlético de Madrid. This will be available for the Lazio game. It will be a suffering for Santi not to see his team's debut in the Champions League. That match against Roma caused a big headache for Arne Slot.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Meet group E

Feyenoord, Atlético Madrid, Lazio and Celtic share a group, where it will be a power duel in this period, the champion of the Netherlands, the top competitors in the Spanish league, the Italian defensive quality and the Scottish intensity.
2:25 AMan hour ago

The Champions League begins

The magical nights begin on this first day of the most important club tournament. Where in 8 groups with 32 teams they will seek to reach the grand final and if not they will go to the Europa League. We have several dangerous groups where none will be easy, they will all have their level of difficulty, where the best 2 of each series will go to the next round, the best 3 will go to battle in an elimination round of the Europa League.
Photo: Feynoord
Photo: Feynoord
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with a capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, will be the venue for this game of the round of the Champions.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Champions League Match Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
