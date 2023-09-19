AC Milan vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Tune in here AC Milan vs Newcastle United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the AC Milan vs Newcastle United live match, as well as the latest information from San Siro. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle United Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match AC Milan vs Newcastle United live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA

If you want to watch directly stream it: UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is AC Milan vs Newcastle United match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Newcastle United of September 19th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on TNT Brasil, HBO Max, GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports
Chile: 12:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN USA
Spain: 18:45 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 AM on TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star +
Peru;: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Newcastle United

In Newcastle United, the presence of Callum Wilson stands out. The 31-year-old English player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has three goals in five games played, being a starter in one of them. He has 186 minutes in total.

Key player - AC Milan

In AC Milan, the presence of Olivier Giroud stands out. The 36-year-old French player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has four goals and two assists in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 286 minutes in total.

History

This will be the first time the two teams will meet in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan has played 52 matches against English teams, winning 13, drawing 16 and losing 23.

Against Italian teams, Newcastle United has played 12 matches, winning six, drawing three and losing three.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have had a steady start to the season. However, they manage to come into this game in a better frame of mind, having picked up a difficult win over the weekend against Brentford in the Premier League. Eddie Howe's side will need to build on that to be the turning point they need to get back on the competitive and demanding path that has seen them return to the UEFA Champions League after two decades.
AC Milan

Milan go into their UEFA Champions League opener with a bad taste in their mouths after being thrashed at the weekend by Inter in the Derby della Madonina. Stefano Pioli's side had made a perfect start to the season, but losing to their long-time rivals in such a manner has left a tense atmosphere in the team, which they will have to turn around quickly and the first step will come in this match against Newcastle.
Group F, the group of death

Group F of the UEFA Champions League is considered the group of death. Although Newcastle returns after a long time to the highest continental tournament, the teams with which it will share the zone put a very special touch as they are of very good continental level: Borussia Dortmund, which almost always fights in the German league, PSG, owner of the French league and the several times champion of this tournament, AC Milan.

The match will be played at San Siro

The AC Milan vs Newcastle United match will be played at San Siro, located in the city of Milan, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1926, has a capacity for 80,018 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: AC Milan vs Newcastle United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
