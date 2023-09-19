AC Milan vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle United Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, and Paramount +
What time is AC Milan vs Newcastle United match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on TNT Brasil, HBO Max, GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports
Chile: 12:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN USA
Spain: 18:45 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 AM on TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star +
Peru;: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Newcastle United
In Newcastle United, the presence of Callum Wilson stands out. The 31-year-old English player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has three goals in five games played, being a starter in one of them. He has 186 minutes in total.
Key player - AC Milan
In AC Milan, the presence of Olivier Giroud stands out. The 36-year-old French player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has four goals and two assists in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 286 minutes in total.
History
AC Milan has played 52 matches against English teams, winning 13, drawing 16 and losing 23.
Against Italian teams, Newcastle United has played 12 matches, winning six, drawing three and losing three.
Newcastle United
AC Milan
Group F, the group of death
Group F of the UEFA Champions League is considered the group of death. Although Newcastle returns after a long time to the highest continental tournament, the teams with which it will share the zone put a very special touch as they are of very good continental level: Borussia Dortmund, which almost always fights in the German league, PSG, owner of the French league and the several times champion of this tournament, AC Milan.