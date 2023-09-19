Bristol City vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 58 matches between Bristol and Plymouth in history. There have been 25 wins for Bristol, 21 for Plymouth and 12 draws. In the Championship there have been 26 games, with 12 wins for Bristol, eight for Plymouth and six draws.
A 5-0 win against Plymouth Argyle in 2017! ⏮ pic.twitter.com/V2xC7CTzZN— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) September 18, 2023
Probable Plymouth
Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Hazard, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Gibson and Miller; Cundle, Houghton and Azaz; Whittaker, Hardie and Mumba.
Probable Bristol
Bristol's probable team for the match is: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Naismith and Pring; James, Williams, Sykes, Knight and Bell; Wells.
Injuries
Bristol will be without the injured Conway, McCrorie, Atkinson and Benarous, while Plymouth will have no absentees and will have their full squad available for the match.
Championship
Bristol are in 11th place with nine points, level with Leeds and one point below Sunderland, Blackburn and Southampton, while Plymouth are in 14th place with seven points, level with Coventry, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Millwall, and one point above Stoke and QPR, and one below Watford and West Bromwich.
Last Matches: Plymouth
Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. In the League Cup, on the 29th, the defeat was at home to Crystal Palace, 4-2, with goals from Édouard and Mateta (3), while Waine and Cundle netted. At home, on the second day, they beat Blackburn 3-0, with goals from Azaz, Hardie and Cundle. And on Saturday (16), away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Preston, with goals from Holmes and Millar, while Hardie pulled one back.
Last Matches: Bristol
Bristol come into this game on the back of one defeat, one win and one draw. In the English League Cup, the defeat came on August 29 at home, 1-0 to Norwich, with a goal from Plache. On September 2, away from home, the win was 2-1 against Swansea, with Cullen opening the scoring, Sykes equalizing and Bell turning the game around. And on Saturday (16), at home, it was a goalless draw against West Bromwich.
