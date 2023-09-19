PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!
How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, and Paramount +
What time is PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on SBT, TNT Brasil, GUIGO, TNT Go, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+, ViX
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star +
History
Against German teams, PSG have played 31 games, winning 16, drawing four and losing 11.
Against French teams, Borussia Dortmund has played 25 matches, winning 10, drawing six and losing nine.
Borussia Dortmund
Although coming off a win over Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund have had a steady start to the season. After the disappointment in the previous Bundesliga, the team led by Edin Terzic is obliged to improve on last season's performance and will need its squad to be focused on achieving its goals in the decisive matches? Like this one, with which they will make their debut in the UEFA Champions League.
PSG
PSG go into their UEFA Champions League debut in the midst of doubts, having lost their most recent Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice. The team led by Luis Enrique will need to make more than a good performance, and their journey begins at home, where they will have to convince their fans that it was just a stumble and, as always, they will have the pressure of going for the title, after the signings they have made to face the season.