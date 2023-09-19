PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Tune in here PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live match, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes.
How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: UniMás, ViX, Univision NOW, and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Borussia Dortmund of September 19th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on SBT, TNT Brasil, GUIGO, TNT Go, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+, ViX
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star +

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Donyell Malen stands out. The 24-year-old Dutch player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has four goals and two assists in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 441 minutes in total.
Key player - PSG

At PSG, the presence of Kylian Mbappé stands out. The 24-year-old French player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Currently, he has seven goals in four matches played, being a starter in three of them. He has 309 minutes in total.
History

These two teams have met four times in UEFA competitions. The statistics are even, with each team winning once and drawing on the other two occasions.

Against German teams, PSG have played 31 games, winning 16, drawing four and losing 11.

Against French teams, Borussia Dortmund has played 25 matches, winning 10, drawing six and losing nine.

Borussia Dortmund

Although coming off a win over Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund have had a steady start to the season. After the disappointment in the previous Bundesliga, the team led by Edin Terzic is obliged to improve on last season's performance and will need its squad to be focused on achieving its goals in the decisive matches? Like this one, with which they will make their debut in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG

PSG go into their UEFA Champions League debut in the midst of doubts, having lost their most recent Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice. The team led by Luis Enrique will need to make more than a good performance, and their journey begins at home, where they will have to convince their fans that it was just a stumble and, as always, they will have the pressure of going for the title, after the signings they have made to face the season.

Group F, the group of death

Group F of the UEFA Champions League is considered the group of death. Although Newcastle returns after a long time to the highest continental tournament, the teams with which it will share the zone put a very special touch as they are of very good continental level: Borussia Dortmund, which almost always fights in the German league, PSG, owner of the French league and the several times champion of this tournament, AC Milan.
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes

The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Parc des Princes, located in the city of Paris, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1897, has a capacity for approximately 48,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
