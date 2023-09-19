Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Alfredo Terrera Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors match on September 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:45 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 17:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 18:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 17:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 23:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 17:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 18:45 hrs. - Star +
Match officials
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
Assistant Referee 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Lucero
Fourth official: Luis Lobo Medina
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
Key player - Boca Juniors
One of the players to keep in mind in Boca Juniors is Edinson Cavani, the 36-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played three games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored a goal, this one against; Platense.
Key player - Central Córdoba
One of the most outstanding players in Central Córdoba is Lucas Gamba, the 36-year-old Argentine-born center forward has played four games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored one goal, this one against; Platense.
Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors history
In total, both squads since 2019 have met five times, the record is dominated by Boca Juniors with three wins, there has been one draw and Central Córdoba has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 14 goals to Central Córdoba 's three.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors throughout the Prefesional League 2023 has had a very bad performance, because after playing four games is located in the 12th position in the standings with three points, this was achieved after winning one game, not tying any and losing three, also has a goal difference of -1, this after scoring three goals and conceding four.
Sarmiento Junin 1 - 0 Boca Juniors
- Last five games
Racing Club 0 - 0 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 0 - 1 Tigre
Almagro 2 - 2 Boca Juniors
Defensa y Justicia 1 - 0 Boca Juniors
Central Córdoba
Central Córdoba is going through a bad moment talking about the Professional League 2023, because after playing a total of four matches, it is located in the ninth position of the standings with six points, this after winning two matches, drawing zero and losing two, it has also scored four goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of -1.
Independiente 0 - 0 Central Córdoba
- Last five matches
Newell's Old Boys 2 - 0 Central Córdoba
Gosoy Cruz 1 - 0 Central Córdoba
Central Córdoba 3 - 2 Platense
Sarmiento Junín 0 - 1 Central Córdoba
The match will be played at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium
The Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium, located in the city of Santiago del Estero, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1942, has a capacity for approximately 23,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.