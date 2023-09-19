Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Nazaryna!
Speak, Stepanenko!
"Of course, you It always means that we are going to win the six matches, get out of the group and everything will be fine. But I look carefully at any predictions that exist and try to be honest and open about myself and others. I believe that we have a very good, strong team, a new coach with new demands for the football players, for the team, and we are getting used to these demands. All young people also get used to these requirements. Probably, Champions League games are games with a completely different intensity. You You play against teams with a lot of experience and more intense football, and I felt that in the national team matches. I can say that the team is excellent. prepared, you will do do everything to achieve a result. We are all ready: we want to play and achieve results in the Champions League. And what will it be like? is It's very difficult to predict. I don't think anyone expected this result from us last year, but we went out and achieved it. You already is You are asking this question this year because you expect something from us. And we, in turn, want to do everything possible so that Ukraine has a European spring. Therefore, it is not necessary. I need to talk, but I need to work, prepare for each match and do what the coach demands."
"Yes, after the draw they asked my opinion about the opponents. I responded in Ukrainian, then it was translated into English and then into Portuguese. And in the morning; I woke up and saw a lot of offensive messages on Instagram. I don't know what happened there; during translation. Until I saved some of them on my phone because it was so funny. I think the very dedicated Porto fans were just defending their team, I liked that. But this is really just a misunderstanding. During my career I played against the Portuguese “Porto”, “Benfica”, “Braga”, they are very strong teams. And that's what I said about Porto. We watched the last championship games, where there were three wins and one draw. They were very good last season in the Champions League and played very well. This team has many technical players, it has very experienced players like Pepe, who is 40 years old. É incredibly! So, it is Of course we respect Porto, but we want to play our football and tomorrow we will be back. give a great performance to our country and our people."
"Before my first game in the Champions League, the coach met me in the elevator and said: “Are you going to play? is ready!”, and that was it. If you plays for Shakhtar, you have to be prepared. What if you If you're not ready, you won't play. here. We have a good team spirit, a good team, everyone tries to help each other. If any of them play tomorrow, because the Mister decided, he will do it. You will do as much as possible and take advantage of it. the game."
How will Shakhtar arrive?
Speak, Sergio Conceição!
“In love with football” and with “the pleasure of working at a club he really likes”, FC Porto’s most titled coach will face yet another European adventure “as if it were the first time”, until the end of the year. because “all games are different”. Between the experience and the love of the game, there was still space for a confession about Pepe: “On Friday we arrived at two in the morning. da Amadora and Pepe, 40 years old and with family at home, went to Olival to rest. The one with 19 presences, the one who didn't need it, was the only one. Why? Because it is You are in love, you have enormous gratitude, you are always present with fantastic gratitude. I have that feeling too.”
Speak, Pepe!
“The importance we have is demonstrate what we are, the part of us that is play, bring joy to millions of people with what we know how to do best, which is play soccer. I hope it's a game in that sense, that it can bring joy to football lovers. We all want to be in the Champions League, a big stage, representing a big club like FC Porto. We will be at the highest level to represent our club and our country.”
“Honestly just I care about playing, whatever the tactic, about helping the club and being able to do what I love most.”
“I still feel that nervous feeling in my stomach, because I really love this profession, I dedicate many hours of my day to football. I give up moments of my day with the people I love most. So I feel this nervousness in my stomach. É my 19.ª participation in the Champions League, but it is only possible to participate in the Champions League. as if it were the first. I feel this responsibility to wear the FC Porto shirt and be on a big stage like it is today. the Champions League.”
“Now I had an injury of the same severity in 2009, I know how painful it is. difficult. But I also know that Marcano will overcome it, because he is great. a fighter, is it? A person who takes great care of himself, dedicates a lot of time to this profession. We all always give that word of strength to Marcano. I wasn't the only one to go through this, but I like to be careful. Now I went through this and I know how important it is. a word of encouragement from a professional companion in a delicate situation.”
“It depends on each person. There are to those who are not I need to say nothing, I have to give others a word to give them courage. The most important thing when we enter the field is; Enjoy, do what the coach asks and what has been worked on, this way we get closer to the goal. These are normal situations.”
"I think, first of all, it was the conversion, because there were opportunities and we could have scored much more. But it turned out that we only scored one goal."
"Yes, he told me to shoot at the goal when I come on as a substitute. (Laughter) But seriously, we talked about the selection in general, the coach gave me the game plan. Nothing more."
"We'll see about that in three days. But I'm sure the team is ready. ready. É It's always difficult to compete in the Champions League after the national championship, but we'll try to get a positive result."