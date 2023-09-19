Barcelona vs Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Antwerp live online
Barcelona vs Antwerp can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Barcelona vs Antwerp matchday 1 of the Champions League
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Barcelona Statements
"Today we have analyzed Antwerp. It's important to know that it's the top competition at European level and the players are very motivated, but we can't get obsessed either. We can't lose our personality. On Saturday we saw an excellent team, with brilliant moments and as far as I give them. When I arrived, it was not enough for us. Last year it gave us enough to compete, but not enough to get results, and this year it gives us enough to compete and get results. This is the season where we want to make this leap. In game and results. Last year we played well, but the results were not enough. We have strengthened well, but we have to prove it. This is not about words, it's about facts".
"We have the squad to compete in Europe, but we have to prove it. The goal is to get past the first phase and reach the round of 16."
"I have great memories of Van Bommel, and also as a rival. He was strong, he was a goal scorer.... As a person he was a good teammate and friend. He is doing a great job at Antwerp. They won the league, they are giving him continuity this year. They are a very dynamic opponent, physically strong, the flanks stand out. They have a mix of youth and experience. They have a good goalkeeper.
"We all have extraordinary pressure, but welcome it. I like challenges. We didn't do well, but now it's time to improve. These are challenges that I also set myself. The players are also very excited."
"It's a blessing that there are people in great form, especially the top players: the other day they scored four goals, and Lamine is also in a great moment. Those who start are just as important as those who come on later. There are five changes, which gives us the option of playing a lot of players."
"The bar is very high, this is a consequence of Barça in recent years. In the last 10 years of the previous era, four Champions League titles were won. The level of demand is brutal. We inherited a brilliant period.
