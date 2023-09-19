Barcelona vs Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Image: Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM39 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Antwerp live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Antwerp live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM44 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Antwerp live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Barcelona vs Antwerp can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Barcelona vs Antwerp matchday 1 of the Champions League

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Antwerp match on September 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

2:45 AMan hour ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of their Champions League debut: "It's an illusion to be back in this competition. It's time to take a step forward. Last year we were good in local competitions, but we have to take a step forward. It's the perfect stage. We are in a good moment. It is the competition that will give us the step to be competitive. We need the fans. We want to give continuity to Saturday's game.

"Today we have analyzed Antwerp. It's important to know that it's the top competition at European level and the players are very motivated, but we can't get obsessed either. We can't lose our personality. On Saturday we saw an excellent team, with brilliant moments and as far as I give them. When I arrived, it was not enough for us. Last year it gave us enough to compete, but not enough to get results, and this year it gives us enough to compete and get results. This is the season where we want to make this leap. In game and results. Last year we played well, but the results were not enough. We have strengthened well, but we have to prove it. This is not about words, it's about facts".

"We have the squad to compete in Europe, but we have to prove it. The goal is to get past the first phase and reach the round of 16."

"I have great memories of Van Bommel, and also as a rival. He was strong, he was a goal scorer.... As a person he was a good teammate and friend. He is doing a great job at Antwerp. They won the league, they are giving him continuity this year. They are a very dynamic opponent, physically strong, the flanks stand out. They have a mix of youth and experience. They have a good goalkeeper.

"We all have extraordinary pressure, but welcome it. I like challenges. We didn't do well, but now it's time to improve. These are challenges that I also set myself. The players are also very excited."

"It's a blessing that there are people in great form, especially the top players: the other day they scored four goals, and Lamine is also in a great moment. Those who start are just as important as those who come on later. There are five changes, which gives us the option of playing a lot of players."

"The bar is very high, this is a consequence of Barça in recent years. In the last 10 years of the previous era, four Champions League titles were won. The level of demand is brutal. We inherited a brilliant period.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Antwerp's last line-up

Butez, Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal, Vermeeren, Keita, Ekkelenkamp, Kerk, Balikwisha, Janssen
2:35 AMan hour ago

Latest Barcelona lineup

Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Gavi, Ferran Torres, João Félix, Lewandowski
2:30 AMan hour ago

How are Antwerp coming along?

Antwerp have started the Belgian championship on the right foot, the team made it three goals to nil in their last match against Westerlo.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How are Barcelona coming along?

Barcelona has had a good start in LaLiga, the team led by Xavi comes to this match after surprisingly beating Betis five goals to zero, so with this boost they will go all out to get their first three points in this competition.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The Barcelona vs Antwerp match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Montjuic.

The Barcelona vs Antwerp match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Montjuic, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Antwerp match, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 fixture. The match will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Montjuic, at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo