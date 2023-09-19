Lazio vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Atletico Madrid match for the UEFA Champions League.
What time is the Lazio vs Atletico Madrid match for UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Atletico Madrid of September 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Atletico Madrid
These were the players who started the last game:
Jan Oblak, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Rodrigo Riquelme, Nahuel Molina, César Azpilicueta, Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Álvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann.
Last lineup of Lazio
These were the players who started the last game:
Ivan Provedel, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Daichi Kamada, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson.
Players to follow from Atletico Madrid
The next three players are considered key to Atlético Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Lazio. The Spanish player Álvaro Morata (#19) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (#5) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Jan Oblak (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Atletico Madrid in the tournament
Like Lazio, Atletico Madrid is in Group E of the UEFA Champions League and is looking for first place in the group. The Spanish team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on September 16 against Valencia, it resulted in a 3-0 defeat at the Mestalla and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Lazio players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Lazio's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Atlético Madrid. The Italian player Ciro Immobile (#17) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Luis Alberto (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Provedel (#94) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
Lazio in the tournament
The Rome football team is in Group E of the UEFA Champions League with Feyenoord, Celtic FC and Atlético Madrid. Tuesday will be their first match against a difficult team, Lazio seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win all possible games and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on September 16 against Juventus, it ended in a 3-1 defeat at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Olimpico is located in the city of Rome, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 72,700 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953, and is currently the home of Società Sportiva Lazio of Serie A and underwent a reconstruction in 1990.