Real Salt Lake 0-0 NYCFC: RSL, Boys In Blue play out stalemate

NYCFC are still looking for their first away win of the season as the Boys In Blue played out a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

The 2021 MLS champions have scored just five times in nine road matches and had just one shot on goal. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza stopped all four RSL shots.

Salt Lake are now on a three-match unbeaten run and outshot NYCFC 20-5 in the contest. The club also announced the signing of striker Cristian Arango from LAFC in the upcoming transfer window.

Story of the match

NYCFC got off to a strong early start, finding a rhythm in possession and take advantage of the passing opportunities given to them but they failed to produce any real quality chances.

It was RSL who had the first clear-cut chance after 15 minutes as Rubio Rubin had a breakaway opportunity only to see Barraza track back to make the save.

Five minutes later, Diego Luna made an inch-perfect pass between two NYCFC defenders to Danny Musovski, but his shot was blocked by Tony Alfaro.

On 26 minutes, Musovski again had a chance to open the scoring but Barraza came up big a second time against the Salt Lake frontman.

On the half-hour mark, Alfredo Morales passed to Gabriel Pereira, his flick finding Talles Magno, his shot well-saved by RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Rubin had the final chance of the first half, his header from close range not even close as he failed to make the required contact to trouble the goal.

Two minutes into the second half, the hosts should have opened the scoring. Jefferson Savarino forced Barraza into a good save and substitute Damar Kreilach found him only to clatter the crossbar.

Magno did some good work to earn the visitors a penalty kick on the edge of the area and Braian Cufre took it but could only curl his strike around the wall and into the side netting.

On the hour mark, Nick Cushing made NYCFC's first change as Kevin O'Toole came on for Cufre in a straight defensive swap.

The visitors were having more success in the final third and Stephen Turnbull had the latest opportunity, rolling a cross into a dangerous position but no one could get on the end of it.

Savarino was unlucky not to put Salt Lake in front as his swerving shot beat Barraza, but it came back off the right post.

On 73 minutes, the Boys In Blue made a double change as Tayvon Gray and Matias Pellegrini were brought on for Turnbull and Pereira and seven minutes later, Mitja Ilenic replaced Keaton Parks.

Anderson Julio thought he had given RSL the lead after making his way into the box only to see Barraza deny him. He then had a chance on the break but the NYCFC shot-stopper foiled him once again.

Man of the match: Luis Barraza

Made several big saves in the match with two coming on Salt Lake breakaways and is proving to be a fine replacement for Sean Johnson.