Hull City vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Hull City v Leeds United
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Hull City vs Leeds United as well as the latest information from the MKM Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Hull City vs Leeds United?
If you want to watch Hull City vs Leeds United live on TV, it will not be possible to follow the match on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Hull City vs Leeds United in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Leeds United
Joel Piroe has been one of the additions of this club from Swansea City. He has three goals in the three games he has played. He has just scored a brace against Milwall in Leeds' win.
Watch out for this Hull City player
Aaron Connolly is the reference of this team's attack. He has scored four goals in seven games played. The Ireland international striker scored a late goal in the last game to salvage a point against Coventry City.
How are Leeds United coming along?
They are looking to return to the elite of English soccer after their relegation. In the EFL Championship they have one defeat and were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League Two side Salford. They are tenth with nine points, just two points off the Playoff places.
How is Hull City coming along?
The season did not start well after losing the first game of the EFL Championship and after being eliminated in the Carabao Cup. Since then, three wins and two draws have helped them get back on track. Right now they are fifth in the silver division standings with 11 points.
Background
The balance of these two teams is in favor of Leeds United, who have won 25 times, while Hull City have won 14 matches. The remaining 12 encounters ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2020 in the Carabao Cup where Hull City won in a penalty shootout.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in December 2002 and has a capacity for 2,5,585 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hull City and Leeds United will meet in the EFL Championship Matchday 7 fixture.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Hull City vs Leeds United in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.