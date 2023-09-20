Real Madrid vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Real Madrid vs Union Berlin match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Union Berlin of 20th September in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
September 20, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
September 20, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brazil
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
September 20, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
September 20, 2023
|
11:45
|
Spain
|
September 20, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
September 20, 2023
|
10:45
|
Peru
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Real Madrid's iconic midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Jude Bellingham knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Real Madrid.
Last Real Madrid lineup:
Kepa; D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, Fran Garcia; L. Modric, A. Tchouaméni, E. Camavinga; J. Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.
Watch out for this Union Berlin player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Union Berlin's iconic center forward Kevin Behrens. The German striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kevin Behrens knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Union Berlin.
Union Berlin's last line-up:
F. Ronnow; D. Leite, R. Knoche, D. Doekhi; R. Gosens, A. Kral, A. Laïdouni, J. Haberer, C. Trimmel; D. Fofana, K. Behrens.
Background:
Union Berlin and Real Madrid have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is named after Santiago Bernabéu, who was president of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol during much of its construction and transformation. The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is located in the heart of Madrid, Spain, specifically in the Chamartín district. Its central location makes it an easily accessible venue for fans and visitors. It has a capacity of over 81,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe.
Soccer tradition
With a history rooted in German footballing passion, Union Berlin are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Union Berlin have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to move up the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
The King is back
Real Madrid is back in a UEFA Champions League tournament, with Los Merengues looking to reclaim their place in the competition after La Casa Blanca was eliminated in the Semifinals by Manchester City, ending the era in which Los Blancos ruled the roost. Now, with renewed hopes, Real Madrid will seek to regain its crown and become for the 15th time king of Europe, ending the recent reign of the English and putting Spain back at the top of the soccer world.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Union Berlin match will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
