Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match 2023

Inter Miami vs Toronto Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Toronto match.
What time is Inter Miami vs Toronto match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Toronto of 20th September in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
September 20, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
September 20, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
September 20, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
September 20, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
September 20, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
September 20, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
September 20, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
September 20, 2023
|
1:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
September 21, 2023
|
15:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
September 20, 2023
|
16:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lionel Messi. The current Inter Miami striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Inter Miami's last lineup:
D. Callender; J. Alba, K. Miller, S. Kryvstov, D. Yedlin; B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo; R. Taylor, J. Martinez, L. Messi.
Watch out for this Toronto player:
For this match, the player to watch will be; Deandre Kerr. The current Toronto striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Toronto's last lineup:
T. Romero; K. Franklin, S. Rosted, M. Bradley, R. Petretta; F. Ibarra, A. Coello, J. Osorio; F. Bernardeschi, D. Kerr, L. Insigne.
Background:
Inter Miami and Toronto have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet head-to-head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the matchup as both teams will be looking to take the win as this will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
Lockhart Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. The stadium was opened in 1959 and originally served as the home of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, a professional soccer team that competed in the North American Soccer League. In 2001, the stadium closed its doors to professional soccer due to financial and infrastructure problems. However, in 2019, a stadium renovation and revitalization plan was announced to bring professional soccer back to the area.
Inter Miami CF is one of the most prominent teams that has been involved in the Lockhart Stadium renovation project, it is planned to be used as a temporary home for Inter Miami CF while a new team-specific stadium is being built in Miami.
The GOAT is looking for one more title to its palmares
On the other hand, the beautiful dream of the Leagues Cup and US Cup is over for Leo Messi and company, now, Inter Miami must focus on the real mission that for many is "almost impossible", because with only a month and a half of competition, the team coached by Tata Martino will seek to get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference and sneak into the MLS Playoffs. At the moment, Inter Miami is in 14th place with 31 points.
Looking for the three points
Toronto is ready to prove its worth on the biggest stage and write a new chapter in the history of the city's soccer and the MLS tournament. The fact of visiting the team where Leo Messi, the best player in history for many, plays and having the opportunity to beat him in a mythical grass like Lockhart Stadium, makes this duel even more attractive for the visitors, who remain in the lower positions of the conference and are in a constant battle to avoid being at the bottom of the zone, since their direct rival for now is Inter Miami.
The emotions of the MLS
The emotions of the MLS regular season 2023 continue, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA dates will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 32 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Inter Miami will face Toronto in what will be a duel between two teams that are in need of points to move up in the overall standings of the Eastern Conference.
Kick-off time
The Inter Miami vs Toronto match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
