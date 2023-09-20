Norwich City vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Norwich City vs Leicester City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich City vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Norwich City vs Leicester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Norwich City vs Leicester City match live on TV and online?
The Norwich City vs Leicester City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Norwich City vs Leicester City?
This is the kick-off time for the Norwich City vs Leicester City match on September 20, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the players to keep in mind in Leicester City is Stephy Mavididi, the 25-year-old center forward born in England, has played six games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Huddersfield Town and Southampton.
Key player at Norwich City
One of the most outstanding players in Norwich City is Jonathan Rowe, the 20 year old central midfielder born in England, has played six games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Hull City, Southampton, Millwall and Huddersfield Town.
History Norwich City vs Leicester City
In total, the two teams have met 58 times, Leicester City dominates the record with 24 wins, there have been 13 draws and Norwich City have won 21 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leicester City with 84 goals to Norwich City's 77.
Actuality - Leicester City
Leicester City has been developing a very good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of six matches, it is in the number two position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning five matches, not drawing any and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +6, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding five.
Leicester City 2 - 1 Cardiff City
- Last five matches
Rotherham 1 - 2 Leicester City
Tranmere 0 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City 0 - 1 Hull City
Southampton 1 - 4 Leicester City
Actuality - Norwich City
Norwich City has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing six matches they are in the fourth position in the standings with 13 points, this score was achieved after winning four matches, drawing one and losing one, they have also scored 15 goals and conceded eight, for a goal difference of +7.
Norwich City 3 - 1 Millwall
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 0 - 4 Norwich City
Bristol City 0 - 1 Norwich City
Rotherham 2 - 1 Norwich City
Norwich City 1 - 0 Stoke City
The match will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium
The match between Norwich City vs Leicester City will take place at the Carrow Road Stadium in the city of Norwich (England), this scenario is where the Norwich City Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1935 and has a capacity for approximately 27,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Leicester City match, valid for matchday 7 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
