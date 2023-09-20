Braga vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023-24

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the referee for the match, with Erwin Zeinstra and Johan Balder. The VAR will be led by Dennis Higler, with the entire refereeing team coming from the Netherlands.
Probable Napoli
Napoli's probable team for the match is: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ostigard and Oliveira; Zielinski, Lobotka and Anguissa; Politano, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.
Probable Braga
Braga's probable team for the match is: Matheus, Gomez, Oliveira, Fonte and Borja; Moutinho, Musrati, Horta, Djalo and Bruma; Banza.
Injuries
On the Braga side, Niakate is out injured, while Napoli will be without Gollini, also injured.
Arthur Jorge!
Arthur Jorge, Braga's coach, spoke about the Champions League and analyzed Napoli: "We're facing a very strong opponent, who dominated the Italian league last season. We've had the chance to watch a few games and we know we're up against a team with maximum ambition. Tomorrow we'll go in with maximum ambition, because we want to be competitive and fight for the game. Tomorrow we'll have a different context, knowing that we're up against an extremely strong team and squad. We'll adapt to the game. We believe we have the ability to play the game to the end and that's what we're going to try to do tomorrow. I've already said that our ambition is to win every game. When we talk about winning, that represents our objective in every game. In view of managing expectations, we always want to enjoy this competition with a winning mentality. We're ambitious and we're going to fight to win tomorrow's game. We have nine games and we've won six so far. We're approaching this competition with ambition, but without obligation. We're going to enjoy it with the aim of winning, knowing that we're in an extremely competitive group. We want to grow as a team and tomorrow we won't shrink away from our opponents, but show that we can fight for the game. The general opinion is that this game will be more difficult for Braga. From what I've read and heard, that's the feeling. However, that doesn't invalidate our ambition. We'll have a rigorous and committed approach and I believe we have the chance to compete right to the end. We're up against the Italian champions, a very strong team, but we'll try to win the game, because that's the DNA of this team."
Rudi Garcia!
Rudi Garcia, Napoli's coach, spoke about the excitement of playing in the Champions League and pointed out where Napoli need to improve: "We came to Portugal to win and we have conviction and confidence. This competition gives us the right motivation and I'm sure we'll be ready to play a great game. I'm serene and calm, we talk to the president every day and everything is going well. We certainly have to be more efficient, because we haven't managed to score compared to the number of chances we've created. Unfortunately, we conceded goals, although we never really did. I believe that this situation will improve in the future if we also improve in defense. The whole team is important, not just individual players or starters. Osimhen has scored two goals so far and we're sure he'll still be decisive. Kvara was hampered by an injury during preparation, but I've spoken to him and he's excited and calm to be decisive. He's a great player and will prove his worth. We need to be more consistent. The Champions League is a different competition; we have to get past the group stage. We're ambitious. We want to win."
Group C
In the Primeira Liga, Braga are in eighth place with seven points, one below Casa Pia and Famalicão, and one point above Gil Vicente, Farense and Arouca. In Serie A, Napoli have seven points and are in fifth place, tied with Frosinone, Torino, Fiorentina and Verona. In the Champions League, the two teams are in group C, along with Real Madrid and Union Berlin.
Last Matches: Napoli
Napoli, on the other hand, have one win, one draw and one defeat in their last games. On August 27, at home, they won 2-0 against Sassuolo, with goals from Osimhen and Di Lorenzo. On September 2, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Lazio, with goals from Luis Alberto and Kamada, while Zielinski pulled one back. And on Saturday (16), away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Genoa, with goals from Raspador and Politano, while Bani and Retegui scored for Genoa.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga come into the match with one draw, one win and one defeat. On September 3, at home, they drew 1-1 with Sporting, with Pedro Gonçalves opening the scoring and Djaló equalizing. On Saturday (9), the away win was over Moreirense, 3-2, with goals from Rony Lopes, Banza and Al-Musrati, while André Luis and Madson scored. And on Saturday (16), away from home, the defeat was to Farense, 3-1, with goals from Bruno Duarte, Rui Costa and Mohamed, while Banza netted.
