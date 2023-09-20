Millwall vs Rotherham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Millwall vs Rotherham on TV in real time?
Millwall's probable line-up
Sarkic; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, De Norre, Watmore, Byran; Fleming, Nisbet.
Rotherham's probable line-up
Milwall vs Rotherham predictions and previews
In conclusion, considering the above context, the betting tip for the match is both goals.
Retrospect:
Rotherham
A 2-1 win over Norwick in the next round looked to be the start of a recovery for the team, but that wasn't to be. In the last round, the Millers suffered another defeat of the season, against Huddesfield, who won the game at home 2-0.
The Millers are currently in 21st place with 4 points, the first team outside the Z3, and they also have the second worst defense in the competition with 13 goals conceded so far.
Millwall
After the win, The Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Reading at home and bowed out of the League Cup. Two more EFL defeats followed.
In the last round, they hosted Leeds and were beaten 3-0. With the sum of recent results, the team remains at the bottom of the table in 18th place with 4 points.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball rolls for Millwall v Rotherham at 3.45pm at The Den in London, England.
Round 7 of the Championship
Date: September 20, 2023
Time: 15:45
Venue: The Den Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil