Millwall vs Rotherham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Foto: Millwall

Millwall vs Rotherham
Round 7 of the Championship

Date: September 20, 2023

Time: 15:45

Venue: The Den Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

The match between Millwall and Rotherham will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at The Den Stadium in London, England, in the seventh round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Millwall's probable line-up

Sarkic; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, De Norre, Watmore, Byran; Fleming, Nisbet.

Rotherham's probable line-up

Johansson; Humphreys, Morrison, Blackett; Lembikisa, Rathbone, Cafu, Odoffin, Bramall; Wiles; Hugill.
Milwall vs Rotherham predictions and previews

Millwall are already showing that they will have a challenging season if they continue with the same pattern of behavior on the pitch. The home side have lost four and won just once in their last five games. On the other side, the away side have lost four in a row (two by the odd goal). 

In conclusion, considering the above context, the betting tip for the match is both goals.

Retrospect:

To illustrate, according to the record of the last five games between them, which took place between 2019 and January this year, Millwall won three times in the meantime. Another two draws in 2019 (0-0) and 2022 (1-1) complete the record.
Rotherham

Rotherham were beaten 6-1 in the EFL Cup by Stoke. Before that, in the EFL, they had lost 2-1 at home to Leicester. 

A 2-1 win over Norwick in the next round looked to be the start of a recovery for the team, but that wasn't to be. In the last round, the Millers suffered another defeat of the season, against Huddesfield, who won the game at home 2-0. 

The Millers are currently in 21st place with 4 points, the first team outside the Z3, and they also have the second worst defense in the competition with 13 goals conceded so far.

Millwall

Millwall created huge expectations of a positive campaign by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in their first away game. However, the results of the next three games were totally different. 

After the win, The Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Reading at home and bowed out of the League Cup. Two more EFL defeats followed. 

In the last round, they hosted Leeds and were beaten 3-0. With the sum of recent results, the team remains at the bottom of the table in 18th place with 4 points.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Millwall and Rotherham is valid for the 7th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

The ball rolls for Millwall v Rotherham at 3.45pm at The Den in London, England.

Welcome to the Millwall vs Rotherham live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Millwall on one side. On the other is Rotherham. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
