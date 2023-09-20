Benfica vs RB Salzburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League
Foto: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Benfica vs RB Salzburg on TV in real time?

Benfica vs RB Salzburg
Champions League opener

Date: September 20, 2023

Time: 3pm ET

Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).

2:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Benfica vs RB Salzburg match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and RB Salzburg will kick off at 3 pm ET at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the UEFA Champions League opener. The match will be broadcast live on HBO Max (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Salzburg absentees:

Despite the challenge of facing the Portuguese champions, Salzburg are also dealing with a long list of absentees for their Champions League opener. Several players, including Fernando, Petar Ratkov, Bryan Okoh, Daounda Guinda, Justin Omoregie, Lukas Wallner, Mamady Diambou and Nicolás Capaldo, will be absent through injury. Gerhard Struber is expected to field a much-changed team.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Benfica absent:

Despite starting the Portuguese League with a defeat, the Eagles have recovered to win four in a row. Roger Schmidt seems to have restored his team's confidence, and a home win in their Champions League opener is crucial for Benfica's ambitions in this challenging group. Czech left-back Jurasek remains the only absentee with an ankle problem.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg, dominant in the Austrian league with ten consecutive titles, have been looking to improve their performance in the Champions League. Initially, they faced difficulties in the qualifying rounds due to their low level compared to the big European clubs. However, with the improvement of the team and the growth of Austria's ranking in Uefa, RB Salzburg earned a direct place in the group stage of the competition.

Despite losing their 100% record for the season with a 2-2 draw in their last league game, Salzburg are still unbeaten this year and are showing their strength in their quest for an eleventh consecutive league title. The team had an underwhelming campaign in the Champions League last season, finishing third in Group E with just one win in six games. Now facing the likes of Benfica and Internazionale, RB Salzburg will need some great results to compete for a place in the last 16.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Benfica:

Benfica played their last match against Vizela before their Champions League debut, coming out victorious 2-1. The match was part of the fifth round of the Portuguese Championship and took place on opposing soil. Despite Benfica's control, having possession of the ball for 64% of the time and creating more shooting opportunities, the score could have been higher. Musa scored the first goal in the ninth minute, after an assist from Rafa Silva, and Di Maria extended the lead before the break.

In the second half, Vizela pulled one back with a penalty goal from Samu in the 25th minute, but could do no more than that. With the match still undecided, coach Roger Schmidt had to keep his key players on the pitch to avoid any surprises. Benfica will now focus on their Champions League opener, where they will face Internazionale, Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg in a competitive group.

Foto: Benfica
Foto: Benfica

 

2:30 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Benfica and RB Salzburg is the Uefa Champions League Group D opener.

Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg are in Group D of the European Champions League, which also includes Inter Milan and Real Sociedad. Playing their first game in front of their home fans, the Reds know they can't afford to falter.

Picking up three points at home is crucial in a short-fire competition like the Champions League group stage. In the Portuguese league, Benfica have done their homework, with two wins in two games. In all, in five rounds, the Águia have four wins and one defeat, with 13 goals scored and six conceded, and are in third place.

RB Salzburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Austrian league. After seven games, they are top with six wins and a draw, having scored 18 goals and conceded just four.

The match is the UEFA Champions League opener in Group D. The ball rolls for Benfica v RB Salzburg at 16:00 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Benfica vs RB Salzburg live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Uefa Champions League match between two teams: Benfica on one side. On the other is RB Salzburg. Follow all the action between the Portuguese and Austrians here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo