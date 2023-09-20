Benfica vs RB Salzburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Benfica vs RB Salzburg on TV in real time?
When is the Benfica vs RB Salzburg match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Salzburg absentees:
Benfica absent:
Red Bull Salzburg
Despite losing their 100% record for the season with a 2-2 draw in their last league game, Salzburg are still unbeaten this year and are showing their strength in their quest for an eleventh consecutive league title. The team had an underwhelming campaign in the Champions League last season, finishing third in Group E with just one win in six games. Now facing the likes of Benfica and Internazionale, RB Salzburg will need some great results to compete for a place in the last 16.
Benfica:
In the second half, Vizela pulled one back with a penalty goal from Samu in the 25th minute, but could do no more than that. With the match still undecided, coach Roger Schmidt had to keep his key players on the pitch to avoid any surprises. Benfica will now focus on their Champions League opener, where they will face Internazionale, Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg in a competitive group.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg are in Group D of the European Champions League, which also includes Inter Milan and Real Sociedad. Playing their first game in front of their home fans, the Reds know they can't afford to falter.
Picking up three points at home is crucial in a short-fire competition like the Champions League group stage. In the Portuguese league, Benfica have done their homework, with two wins in two games. In all, in five rounds, the Águia have four wins and one defeat, with 13 goals scored and six conceded, and are in third place.
RB Salzburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Austrian league. After seven games, they are top with six wins and a draw, having scored 18 goals and conceded just four.
The match is the UEFA Champions League opener in Group D. The ball rolls for Benfica v RB Salzburg at 16:00 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.
Champions League opener
Date: September 20, 2023
Time: 3pm ET
Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).