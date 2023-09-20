Bayern Munich vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs Manchester United match for the UEFA Champions League.
What time is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United match for UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Manchester United of September 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Manchester United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro, Sergio Reguilón, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund.
Bayern Munich's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sven Ulreich, Kim Min-Jae, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané.
Manchester United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Manchester United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bayern Munich. The English player Marcus Rashford (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes (#8) is another play distributor on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper André Onana (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday .
Manchester United in the tournament
Like Bayern Munich, Manchester United is in Group A of the UEFA Champions League and is looking for first place in the group. The English team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on September 16 against Brighton & Hove Albion, it resulted in a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Bayern Munich
The next three players are considered key to Bayern Munich's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Manchester United. The English player Harry Kane (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender Alphonso Davies (#19) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 35-year-old goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (#26) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich in the tournament
The Munich football team is in Group A of the UEFA Champions League with FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Manchester United. Wednesday will be their first match against a difficult team. Bayern Munich seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. . Their last match was on September 15 against Bayer Leverkusen, it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Arena is located in the city of Munich, Germany. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 75,024 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 30, 2005, it is currently the home of FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and its construction cost 280 million euros.