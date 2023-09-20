Galatasaray vs Copenhague LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
They return to the magical nights
Follow here Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn Live Score
How to watch Galatasaray vs KobenhavnLive Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Galatasaray vs Copenhague: match for the in Champions League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
18:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
10:45 hours
|
In HBO MAX.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, September 21, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Who is the favorite?
This will be their second confrontation, the last one was in 2013 where Galatasaray won 3-1 in the Champions League.
A difficult group
Kobenhavn and Galatasaray will have a difficult mission, where it will be difficult to remove a Manchester team in a bad moment, as one of these teams can surprise by being in the second round or going to the Europa League.
Players to watch
In the Champions League qualification he has surprised with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games.
On Kobenhavn's side we have the Portuguese, Diogo Gonçalves, who has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games.
A miracle brought them to the Champions League
How do the teams arrive?
Galatasaray has just won its last two games, against Samsunspor they won 4 goals to 2. Against Gaziantep they won 3 goals to 0.
On the other hand, Copenhagen knows the terrain of the Champions League, but does not know what it means to be forceful, failing many times not to advance to the group stage. Being the Danish team with the most games played in this competition.
Besides, the goal is not his best ally, stopping scoring goals in the last 10 Champions League games.