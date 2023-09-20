Galatasaray vs Copenhague LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Photo: Galatasaray

They return to the magical nights

Galatasaray returns to the Champions League since 2019, something historic for the Turkish club. Where they were going through the darkness of the Europa League, where they will have an important mission to get to the group stage since 2010, they have not passed the group stage.
On the other hand, Copenhagen knows the terrain of the Champions League, but does not know what it means to be forceful, failing many times not to advance to the group stage. Being the Danish team with the most games played in this competition.
Besides, the goal is not his best ally, stopping scoring goals in the last 10 Champions League games.
Follow here Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Rams Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Galatasaray vs KobenhavnLive Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

USA Time: 12:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Galatasaray vs Copenhague: match for the in Champions League Match?

Who is the favorite?

The statistical favorite is Galatasaray with 61%, the tie is 22% and Kobenhavn is 17%.
This will be their second confrontation, the last one was in 2013 where Galatasaray won 3-1 in the Champions League.
A difficult group

Group A is one of the most complicated in this edition of the Champions League. Where two favorite teams are located to advance to the next round, Bayern and Manchester United.
Kobenhavn and Galatasaray will have a difficult mission, where it will be difficult to remove a Manchester team in a bad moment, as one of these teams can surprise by being in the second round or going to the Europa League.
Players to watch

The Argentine, Mauro Icardi is the element to follow for Galatasaray, he has scored 5 goals in 4 games.
In the Champions League qualification he has surprised with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games.
On Kobenhavn's side we have the Portuguese, Diogo Gonçalves, who has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games.
A miracle brought them to the Champions League

In the Champions League Playoffs they qualified in a surprising way, beating Molde FK by 2 goals to 1. Winning by 5 goals to 1.
How do the teams arrive?

Kobenhavn arrives with a victory and a draw after two games. Their most recent victory was against Viborg by two goals to zero.
Galatasaray has just won its last two games, against Samsunspor they won 4 goals to 2. Against Gaziantep they won 3 goals to 0.

Where is it going to be played?

The match will be at Galatasaray's home, Rams Park located in Istanbul, Turkey. With a capacity for 52 thousand spectators. This stadium has been hosting these games for the Turkish team since 2011.
