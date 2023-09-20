Sevilla vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Match
Watch out for this Lens player

Elyer Wahi, forward. A promise of French soccer, Lens paid around 30 million to acquire the services of the 20-year-old player, making him its most expensive reinforcement for this season, although he has not had the best start of the season, the Champions League is always a great place to showcase himself internationally.
Watch out for this player from Sevilla

Sergio Ramos, defender. One of the best defenders in LaLiga, world champion and two-time Eurocup champion, after winning everything with Real Madrid, he left to play for PSG, where he was not so successful. Ramos returns to Sevilla, the team where he was born as a player, and hopes to be a key player in the Sevillian defense, to avoid bad results and return to the first places.
Last lineup Lens

Samba, Gradit, Danso, Khusanov, Aguilar, Samed, Thomasson, Machado, Sotoca, Fulgini, Wahi.
Last Sevilla lineup

Dmitrovic, Navas, Bade, Ramos, Giner, Sow, Rakitic, Suso, Torres, Ocampos, Mir.
Face to face

There is no precedent of Sevilla and Lens facing each other, in the first day of the UEFA Champions League, they will have their first duel and it comes at a great time, as both are going through a negative streak, Lens has not been able to get the victory in Ligue 1 after five rounds, while Sevilla, comes from a victory after four consecutive defeats.
Arbitration quartet

Central: Tomas Stieler. Assistants: Christian Gittelmann and Mark Borsch. Fourth Official: Martin Petersen.
Lens appears to be in trouble

Lens after achieving promotion in the 2019-20 season, has continued to improve its position in League One, last season they were very close to take the title away from PSG, in the end only a point difference kept them away from the dream, in a league dominated by a team as powerful as PSG, it is certainly a great merit, to have their pass to the Champions League, It was expected that the team could put together a more competitive team with a couple of stellar reinforcements, but it seems that they did not arrive, Lens after five games played, has only one point, which leaves them as the bottom of the table, with this great factor against them, they will make their presentation in the Champions League against an opponent that wants to demonstrate their power, a great test awaits the French team and they cannot afford to leave humiliated.
Sevilla has a lot to prove

Sevilla has earned a place among the most recognized teams worldwide, the club has a great tradition and international titles have not been lacking, however, its international success has not been the same as in LaLiga, Sevilla although it has been put as one of the teams that could face Real Madrid and Barcelona, in the previous season was well below expectations, the red and white team was much of the season, struggling at the bottom of the table, Sevilla went from being in the Champions League to the Europa League, after failing to advance in the group stage, and in the other competition, Sevilla managed to lift the title again, the great challenge of the team this season is to compete at a similar level in LaLiga and Champions League, but it seems that it will be difficult because after four rounds, the team has only one victory and is in 17th place, the duel against Lens is of great importance to regain confidence.
Sevilla goes for the win/Image: SevillaFC
A deceptive duel

The best competition at club level has already started, the group stage of the UEFA Champions League is in action and no doubt Group B has two very peculiar teams, Sevilla and Lens, the first one got its pass after winning the Europa League, while Lens surprised everyone by being the runner-up in Ligue 1, the LaLiga team is not going through its best period in recent seasons and has hovered at the bottom, Lens after having surprised, occupies the last place in Ligue 1 and so will make its presentation, no doubt a duel of reserved result.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sevilla vs Lens live stream, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League 2023. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium at 3:00 PM ET.
