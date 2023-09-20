Real Sociedad vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Inter live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Inter live online
Real Sociedad vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Inter matchday 1 of the Champions League?
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Real Sociedad Statements
"They have so much potential and dynamism when it comes to pressing and playing that it doesn't matter how they play here. Because teams have gone down that have played them in different ways. That's why I prefer not to talk about Inter. Because if we talk about their players and their strengths, someone will think that we should not go out and play. No, we have to be ourselves, period. A lot of respect and humility, but playing at home, being in the Champions League, after ten years, playing with many players with whom I have lived with in the youth academy, is special and different and we have to enjoy it, but that is not to go out and see what happens. It's about competing until the end.
"We all experienced it at the Olimpico in Rome, and local fans who came here were amazed. I hope the Italians who come here leave saying 'my God, these Gipuzkoans'".
"The leap is very big. We can't get confused. We are going to play with ambition and enthusiasm, but also being aware and being sensible of who are in front of us, who are the best, teams that have been playing in the Champions League for years. We must be clear about the potential we have in front of us".
"How can we not give value to this group if the finalist and a quarter-finalist are in it! It's a very difficult group. That's clear to those of us who know about soccer. It's a very tough group.
"What is clear to me is that they are a very versatile team, because they are capable of pressing up top and going in pairs following the players until the end. And offensively they are very dynamic, with a lot of quality and physical strength. There are so many good things about Inter that if I list them I'd better not go on. But I'm sure that if we bring out our potential, if I'm able to get the best out of my players, we'll be able to face them".
Inter's last line-up
Last Real Sociedad line-up.
How are Inter coming?
How are Real Sociedad coming in?