Real Sociedad vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: Inter

1:50 AM43 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Inter live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Sociedad vs Inter live, as well as the latest information from the Reale Arena Stadium.
1:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Inter live online

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Real Sociedad vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

Real Sociedad vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

1:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Real Sociedad vs Inter matchday 1 of the Champions League?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs Inter match on September 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

1:35 AMan hour ago

Real Sociedad Statements

Imanol Alguacil gave a press conference ahead of Real Sociedad's Champions League debut: "But it's not a matter of today yes, tomorrow no. It's yes every day, and it doesn't matter who the opponent is. It's yes every day, and it doesn't matter who the opponent is. It's not the result, it's the how. It's no use doing it one day, we need continuity to really be a top team".

"They have so much potential and dynamism when it comes to pressing and playing that it doesn't matter how they play here. Because teams have gone down that have played them in different ways. That's why I prefer not to talk about Inter. Because if we talk about their players and their strengths, someone will think that we should not go out and play. No, we have to be ourselves, period. A lot of respect and humility, but playing at home, being in the Champions League, after ten years, playing with many players with whom I have lived with in the youth academy, is special and different and we have to enjoy it, but that is not to go out and see what happens. It's about competing until the end.

"We all experienced it at the Olimpico in Rome, and local fans who came here were amazed. I hope the Italians who come here leave saying 'my God, these Gipuzkoans'".

"The leap is very big. We can't get confused. We are going to play with ambition and enthusiasm, but also being aware and being sensible of who are in front of us, who are the best, teams that have been playing in the Champions League for years. We must be clear about the potential we have in front of us".

"How can we not give value to this group if the finalist and a quarter-finalist are in it! It's a very difficult group. That's clear to those of us who know about soccer. It's a very tough group.

"What is clear to me is that they are a very versatile team, because they are capable of pressing up top and going in pairs following the players until the end. And offensively they are very dynamic, with a lot of quality and physical strength. There are so many good things about Inter that if I list them I'd better not go on. But I'm sure that if we bring out our potential, if I'm able to get the best out of my players, we'll be able to face them".

1:30 AMan hour ago

Inter's last line-up

Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Dimarco, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Last Real Sociedad line-up.

Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Zubimendi, Merino, Brais Méndez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal. 
1:20 AMan hour ago

How are Inter coming?

Inter arrives after a great duel against Milan where they ended up beating the Italian team five goals to one, going over them in the Clasico.

1:15 AMan hour ago

How are Real Sociedad coming in?

Real Sociedad arrives to this match after losing against Real Madrid two goals to one, Alguacil's team will be looking for three points in this match.

1:10 AMan hour ago

The Real Sociedad vs Inter match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium.

The Real Sociedad vs Inter match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium, located in San Sebastian, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Sociedad vs Inter live stream, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Reale Arena Stadium at 13:00.
