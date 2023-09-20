Norwich City vs Leicester City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Norwich City host Leicester City in a matchup of the of the top four teams in the EFL Championship at Carrow Road.

The Canaries returned from the international break with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City thanks to a Jack Stacey goal just before halftime as they sit fourth in the table.

A dominant 4-1 victory over Southampton vaulted the Foxes into third place, four points behind leaders Preston North End, with Jamie Vardy setting the tone, scoring just 21 seconds into the match.

Norwich possess a 100 percent record at Carrow Road while Leicester have won each of their three away fixtures and a win for the Canaries would see them go third while the Foxes would be second should they take all three points.

Team news

Norwich City

Captain Grant Hanley remains sidelined with an Achilles injury with manager David Wagner there is no clear timetable for his return.

Jacob Sorensen has returned to training but may not feature while Borja Sainz will play 45 minutes for the U-21 team as he works his way back to full fitness.

Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent both have ankle injuries and while Nunez could feature soon, Sargent is set to miss the majority of the season.

Leicester City

Striker Tom Cannon has a stress fracture in his back and will be out for the foreseeable future. Dennis Praet has a similar injury and is also sidelined.

Predicted lineups

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Barnes, Rowe; Idah

Leicester City: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Doyle, Pereira; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; McAteer, Vardy, Mavididi

Ones to watch

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City)

The 20-year-old has been one of the Canaries' best players this season and has four goals through six matches as well as a goal in the Carabao Cup.

Photo: Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rowe will be counted on to continue his offensive production with the absences of Nunez and Sargent.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City)

Having played in all eight competitive games for the Foxes, the midfielder has scored twice and provided two assists while proving to be a danger man in the center of the park.

Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

He's been able to develop a good connection with Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho and that makes them one of the most dangerous trios in the Championship.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Norwich and Leicester ended with the Foxes running out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace by Vardy and a goal from James Maddison.

Vardy's first goal, which came after 54 minutes, deflected off of Hanley and looped over Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn and eight minutes later, he scored into the top left corner.

Gunn was unable to gather in Kiernan Dewsbury Hall's cross and he was made to pay as Maddison blasted into the roof of the net.

The match has been selected for live television coverage with Sky Sports Football beginning coverage at 7pm UK time with kickoff set for an hour later.