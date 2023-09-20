Sturm Graz vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Daniel Bragança!
"We're going to face the Europa League in the best possible way, but we want to be focused on tomorrow's game. and try to win", he underlined, before highlighting that "favoritism is seen in within the field”. "É there We need to show it and be in the best possible shape to get the three points,” he highlighted.
"We have evolved a lot, because we have overcome things we did not expect. I've grown mentally and physically,” he considered, also mentioning that he sees the competition in Sporting's midfield as beneficial for the team: “I always look at it in the best way possible, as I'm already in the best position possible. I was in midfield with other great players. Competitiveness helps us grow, I want to do my best and try to play as much as possible", he expressed.
Speak up, Ruben Amorim!
"It was kind of Christian [Ilzer, coach of SK Sturm Graz]. We have always had good players, maybe that's why there is this idea. We do not allow ourselves to be carried away by favoritism; We know very well the challenge we face tomorrow. But, to overcome all the challenges, we need to have all the players at their best. There will be no risk of facilitating the game; We will do a normal rotation, according to the characteristics of the players. Some players who will be starters have already retired. they were in the championship.
We want to have possession of the ball. No one is interested. tired out; Everyone is eager to play, but we will choose the best according to the characteristics of the game and the opponent", he stated, then going on to project the approach he expects from the Austrian team. "We're going to watch the opponent more and I've never seen this team get in front of the goal. Press across the field; is a very courageous team; The coach wants to put pressure on the opponent, motivate his players and fans. SK Sturm Graz were closer to the Champions League than us; Sporting CP has more presence in the Europa League. We want to get to a level where we will go to Champions League every year, which didn't happen last year due to our own fault. The objective is to win the game and advance in the group. What matters is; on the field, and it will be It's very difficult tomorrow. I don't care about favoritism and I'm excited to see our team's response,” he replied.
"It's worth a lot as a whole, but number 10 [Otari Kiteishvili] impressed me both offensively and defensively, with the way he presses and his physical ability. They are very strong in duels, in set pieces, they have a very fast defender and several players who can play in different positions, as well as very fast wingers. The way they press left me very impressed. We have to be strong with the ball and maintain our identity. The pressure across the field and the speed with which they recover the ball and counterattack are characteristics of them", he warned.
"The main objective is to Be champion, game by game, because that takes us to the top. Champions League. Being a champion is important. the ultimate goal, is; Most importantly, not only for the future, but also for the financial part. We want to progress in the Europa League, we have the Cups and everyone needs to be prepared and feel important. Marcus [Edwards] and Trincao are international players; We are not talking about players that we will rotate and that will make the team miss. The rotation will be This is done with one priority: to be champion, without neglecting other competitions. We want to be champions again, because that's what it's all about. It's the most important thing and it has nothing to do with our opponents," he explained, continuing.
"The [UEFA] Champions League looks at Sporting CP as an underdog, unlike the Europa League. The degree of difficulty is different. É This is people's perception, also because Sporting CP spends more time in the Europa League and has a different history in the competition, reaching very advanced stages in several editions ;adas, such as the final and the semi-final. This demonstrates a different status. We don’t see competitions differently, but they are seen differently, also because there is a difference. Unknown opponents in the Europa League, but of high quality.
"Knowing whether we are more prepared or not, we need to see over time. It is still too early. We will see in the future if we are better prepared. The team has more experience and has grown in terms of capacity. We know better what we want from games. Before, we were more looking for our identity. The game against LASK [Linz, in the 2020/2021 season] never left our minds; Maybe it was the worst day we had in Alvalade. It reminds us of where we started. We are much more of a team now, but we know these days can happen. We are more prepared now; We'll see if that's the case. proven tomorrow."
