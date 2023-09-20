Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC continue their drive for the playoffs as they host the Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium.

A goalless draw against D.C. United last time out was the third straight for the Crown, who are also unbeaten in their last four league matches since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

Philadelphia let a two-goal lead slip against MLS leaders FC Cincinnati as second-half goals from Aaron Boupendza and Brandon Vazquez earned a point for the Orange and Blue.

A win for Charlotte and a D.C. loss would see Christian Lattanzio's men level on points with the Black and Red while the Union could go second if they are victorious and Orlando lose.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Vinicius Mello will miss out as the Brazilian is suffering from a right lower leg injury and Hamady Diop remains a long-term absentee.

Philadelphia Union

Leon Flach has a core injury and has been ruled out while defender Jack Elliott is suspended after picking up a red card in the draw against Cincinnati.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Bender Ben, Swiderski, Dejaegere; Copetti

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Lowe; Harriel, Martinez, McGlynn, Wagner, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Ones to watch

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

The Pole has been by far Charlotte's best, most consistent and productive player this season, scoring seven goals and assisting on three others.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With the return of Enzo Copetti, Swiderski now has someone else to aid him as another goal-scoring threat as the two continue to form a strong partnership.

Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union)

While Gazdag continues to perform at a high level with 12 goals, it's the increased production of Carranza that has given Philadelphia another dimension in attack.

Photo: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With 12 goals to his name, tied with Gazdag for the team lead, the Argentine has settled in nicely in his first full season with the Union.

Previous meetings

In May, a Daniel Gazdag goal in the 71st minute gave Philadelphia a 1-0 victory that extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

The Union had thought they had taken the lead just after the half-hour mark as Mikael Uhre beat Krijstan Kahlina at the far post, but the goal was ruled out for offsides.

After coming close on several other occasions, the hosts finally took the lead as a cross into the box saw Kai Wagner one-time a shot to the back post that Gazdag headed home.

The home team has won all three matches since Charlotte entered the league in 2022 with the winner keeping a clean sheet each time.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer as the play-by-play announcer and Lloyd Sam serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.