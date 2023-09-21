Queretaro vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs America Live Score
What time is Queretaro vs America match?
|
Where To Watch Queretaro vs America around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 20, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 20, 2023
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 20, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
September 20, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
September 20, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
September 20, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 20, 2023
|
21:00
|
Spain
|
September 21 ,2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
September 20, 2023
|
20:00
|
Izzi
|
Peru
|
September 20, 2023
|
21:00
The stadium is named after Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez, who played an important role in Mexico's independence and is known as "La Corregidora". The stadium was inaugurated on February 5, 1985 and has witnessed numerous sporting and cultural events since then. Estadio Corregidora has an approximate capacity of around 33,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.