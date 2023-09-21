Queretaro vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Club América

8:24 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Queretaro vs America Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs America match.
8:19 PM2 hours ago

What time is Queretaro vs America match?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs America of 20th September in several countries:

Where To Watch Queretaro vs America around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

September 20, 2023

22:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

September 20, 2023

23:00

  

Bolivia

September 20, 2023

21:00

  

Brasil

September 20, 2023

23:00

  

Chile

September 20, 2023

23:00

  

Colombia

September 20, 2023

21:00

  

Ecuador

September 20, 2023

21:00

  

Spain

September 21 ,2023

4:00 

  

Mexico

September 20, 2023

20:00

Izzi

Peru

September 20, 2023

21:00 

  
8:14 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. The current attacker for América has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

8:09 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Queretaro player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Camilo Sanvezzo. The current Querétaro striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.

8:04 PM2 hours ago

Queretaro's final lineup:

F. Tapia; R. Sandoval, O. Manzanarez, E. Gularte, J. Gómez; K. Escamilla, F. Lértora; J. Sierra, C. Sanvezzo, P. Barrera; E. Ayon.
7:59 PM2 hours ago

America's last lineup:

L. Malagon; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
7:54 PM2 hours ago

Background:

America and Queretaro have met on a total of 44 occasions (16 Azulcremas wins, 12 draws, 15 Queretaro wins) with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, America has the advantage with 66 goals, followed by Queretaro with 55. Their last meeting dates back to Day 1 of the Apertura 2023 where America drew goalless against Queretaro at the Estadio Azteca.
7:49 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Estadio Corregidora is an iconic soccer stadium located in the city of Queretaro, Mexico. It is one of the most important sports venues in the region and has been home to several Mexican soccer teams throughout its history, the main one being Club Queretaro FC, which competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.

The stadium is named after Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez, who played an important role in Mexico's independence and is known as "La Corregidora". The stadium was inaugurated on February 5, 1985 and has witnessed numerous sporting and cultural events since then. Estadio Corregidora has an approximate capacity of around 33,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.

7:44 PM2 hours ago

El Gallo needs to wake up

On the other hand, the roosters must get the three units of this pending match to try to get out of the lower zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Queretaro has a negative streak because of 21 possible points they only have 7 units added, making it even more important to get the victory at home and with their people.
7:39 PM2 hours ago

Win or Win

The America Eagles know how important it is to get the three points this matchday, as it is the match corresponding to week 2 of the tournament. This match could not be played due to the poor condition of the Corregidora Stadium's turf because of a concert that took place hours before the match. Therefore, this had an impact on the table for the eagles, who despite having a good pace in the tournament, need to add three points to get closer to the highest positions in the general table and fight for the lead as is customary in the Azulcrema institution. Likewise, Club America is facing a moment in which they must learn to fly on their own since André Jardine is recovering from an operation, so the eagles will have to continue with this adventure without their coach. 
7:34 PM2 hours ago

The Glorious Liga MX

The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, the white roosters of Queretaro will face off against the eagles of Club America in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Estadio Corregidora.
7:29 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Queretaro vs America match will be played at Estadio Corregidora, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
7:24 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Queretaro America!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
