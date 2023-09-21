Ajax vs Marsella LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Ajax

In a few moments we will share with you the Ajax vs Marsella live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Amsterdam Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Ajax vs Marsella Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Ajax vs Marsella: match for the in Europa League Match?

Eliminated from the Champions League

Marseille was left out of the Champions League, they were very close, but fell in the elimination round against Panathinaikos, where they lost in the penalty round 5-3. Tying 2 to 2 in the regular series.
Meet the group

Group B of the Europa League is with Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK. Where it will be a very interesting group, where is the runner-up of the Dutch league, the runner-up of Ligue 1, the surprise of the Premier League, Brighton and the AEK of the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro.
How does Marseille arrive?

The 3 best team in Ligue 1, with a good start of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses with 9 points. Their last games have been complicated with two draws in a row. They won 2-0 against Stade Brestois last month.
How does Ajax arrive?

Ajax arrives with many doubts, where they have left much to be desired in the league, losing to Twente 3 goals to 1, against Fortuna Sittard they tied 0 goals.
Against Ludogorets they won 4 goals to 2 in the Europa League qualifying round. Besides, they are 12 in the classification with 5 points. The Eredivisie is being hell. With one defeat, two draws and only one victory.

The Europa League begins

The Europa League competition begins, where the winner will seek to advance to the Champions League. Where clubs like Ajax, Marseille, West Ham, Liverpool, Villarreal, Roma and Leverkusen will risk their lives to advance to the Champions League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Europa League Match Ajax vs Marsella Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
