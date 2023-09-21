Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: Twitter Stade Rennais F.C.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa live, as well as the latest information from Roazhon Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa match live on TV and online?

The match Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa?

This is the kick-off time for the Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa match on September 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star + 
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star + 
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - Star + 
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star + 
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star + 
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star + 
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 10:45 hrs. - Star + 
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star + 
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star + 
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Referee team

Referee: Harm Osmers - GER
Assistant referees: Robert Kempter - GER and Dominik Schaal - GER
Fourth official: Florian Badstübner - GER
VAR: Bastian Dankert - GER
AVAR: Alper Ulusoy - TUR
Key player in Maccabi Haifa

One of the players to take into account in Maccabi Haifa is Dia Saba, the 30 year old central midfielder born in Israel, has played two games so far in his local league, in that amount of games he has already scored one assist and two goals, these against; Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Petah Tikva.
Key player at Stade Rennes

One of the key players in Stade Rennes is Benjamin Bourigeaud, the 29-year-old French-born central midfielder has played five games so far in his home league, in which he already has one assist and one goal, this one against RC Lens.
History Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa

The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on September 21, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa has been performing poorly in the current edition of its local league. After playing a total of two matches, it is in 10th place in the standings with two points, this after winning one match, drawing none and losing one, leaving a goal difference of 0 after scoring four goals and conceding four.
  • Last five matches

Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 - 2 Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Haifa 0 - 0 Young Boys
Young Boys 3 - 0 Maccabi Haifa
Hapoel Jerusalem 1 - 2 Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Petah Tikva 3 - 2 Maccabi Haifa

Actuality - Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes has been having a bad performance in their local league, after playing five matches they are in the eighth position in the standings with seven points, this score was obtained after winning one match, drawing four and not losing any, they have also scored 10 goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of +4.
  • Last five matches

Stade Rennes 5 - 1 Metz
RC Lens 1 - 1 Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes 2 - 2 Le Havre
Brest 0 - 0 Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes 2 - 2 Losc Lille

The match will be played at the Roazhon Park Stadium

The match between Stade Rennes and Maccabi Haifa will take place at the Roazhon Park Stadium in the city of Rennes (France), this stadium is where the Stade Rennes Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1912 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Image: tripadvisor.es
Image: tripadvisor.es
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Stade Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, valid for date one of group F of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
