Panathinaikos vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

Where and how to watch Panathinaikos vs Villarreal in UEFA Europa League?
The match between Panathinaikos vs Villarreal can be followed on television on Paramount+ and ViX
What time is the match between Panathinaikos vs Villarreal in UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Uruguay: 2:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Villarreal
Alexander Sorloth is the top reference of the submarines in attack. This has been one of the reinforcements of Villarreal in this summer market from Leipzig. Last season he played on loan at Real Sociedad where he scored 16 goals and provided four assists. This season he has three goals in five games. He arrives after giving his team the victory with a goal in stoppage time.
Watch out for this player at Panathinaikos
Bernard, a 31-year-old striker who has four goals and one assist in nine games this season. This is his second season at Panathinaikos. The striker has experience in teams like Everton and Shakhtar Donetsk, with the latter he has even played in the UEFA Champions League. Bernard comes from scoring a hat trick in his last game.
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal has just changed coach after the departure of Quique Setien, and Pacheta took his place. He made his debut with a victory against Almería thanks to a goal in stoppage time. At the start of the league they have only won two of the five matches they have played. They are currently 13th with six points, four points behind the UEFA Champions League places.
How is Panathinaikos coming along?
They were knocked out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after losing 1-3 to Braga in the play-offs. Meanwhile, in the Greek Super League, they have scored nine points out of a possible nine. In their last match they beat Panetolikos 5-0. They are in second place in the national league, one point behind Olympiacos, although Panathinaikos has a game in hand.
Background
Villarreal and Panathinaikos have met twice in history. Both were in the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, but in the second leg Villarreal won 1-2 on Greek soil. Panathinaikos have faced Spanish teams 32 times with a balance of three wins, eight draws and 21 defeats. Meanwhile, Villarreal has faced Greek teams six times with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, which was inaugurated in September 1982 and has a capacity of 69618 spectators.
Preview of the match
Panathinaikos and Villarreal will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 1 of the group stage. Both are in Group F along with Stade Rennais and Maccabi Haifa.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Panathinaikos vs Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your anti-frion for this match.