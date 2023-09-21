Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh?
If you want to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh match live, it can be followed on television on FOX Deportes.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh in Saudi Professional League 2023-24?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Al-Fateh
Mourad Batna is the most outstanding player of this club. In six games, he has five goals and one assist. The Moroccan striker already managed 11 goals and eight assists last season. He comes from scoring a brace in the last match and has scored four goals in the last two games.
Watch out for this player at Al-Ittihad
Despite stars such as Karim Benzema, winner of the golden ball, the most outstanding player is the attacker, Abderrazak Hamdallah. In six games he has five goals and three assists. Although the international player with the Moroccan national team is a doubt for this match, as he left last Monday injured at half-time. Before being substituted, he had already provided an assist.
How does Al-Fateh arrive?
They come after two consecutive victories and three consecutive matches without defeat. In their last match they beat Al Khaleej 1-3, despite finishing the game with one less player. They are currently seventh with 11 points after three wins, two draws and one defeat. They are five points behind Al-Hilal who lead the Saudi Arabian league.
How does Al-Ittihad arrive?
They are coming from a 3-0 win over OKMK FK last Monday in the first match of the Champions League. While the last home game in the domestic league they lost to Al-Hilal in a seven-goal duel that ended with a 3-4 score. This was their only defeat in the Saudi Professional League 2023-24 where they are second with 15 points, just one behind Al-Hilal.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Al-Ittihad who have won 15 times, nine times Al-Fateh have won, while 11 duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 in a match in which Al-Ittihad won away with 1-5 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, located in the city of Jeddah. The stadium was inaugurated in 1970 and has a capacity of 27,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al-Ittihad and Al-Fateh will meet in the match corresponding to the seventh matchday of the Saudi Professional League 2023-24.
