Sparta Praga vs Aris LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

Where to watch Sparta Prague vs Aris?
If you want to watch the Sparta Prague vs Aris match, you can follow it on TV through Paramount+ and ViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Sparta Prague vs Aris in UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Keep an eye on this player at Aris Limassol.
Jaden Montnor, a 21-year-old Dutch striker. He has been one of the signings of this team in this summer market from St. Polten. He has three goals and two assists to his name, one of which came in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
Watch out for this Sparta Prague player
Lukas Haraslin, a 27-year-old attacker. He has seven goals and two assists in 10 games played. Only one less than he scored in the whole of last season. The international player with the Slovakian national team comes from scoring a goal and providing two assists in the last match in which Sparta Prague won.
How does Aris Limassol arrive?
They have gone four consecutive matches without losing. After falling in the qualifying round of the Champions League, they needed a Playoffs in the UEFA Europa League where they beat Slovan Bratislava after a 7-4 aggregate win. A team that now leads the Cyprus league with 10 points, after achieving three wins and a draw in this start.
How is Sparta Prague coming along?
They have five consecutive victories. They lost in the Champions League playoffs on penalties against Copenhagen. While in the Europa League playoffs they managed to come back after losing the first leg 3-1 against Dinamo Zagreb. At the end of the tie, the Czechs won 5-4. They are leaders of the Czech Republic league with 22 points, with seven wins and one draw. They have yet to taste defeat in the domestic league this season.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol meet. Six times Sparta Prague has faced Cypriot teams with a record of five wins and one draw. While Aris Limassol has never faced a Czech team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Generali Arena, a stadium inaugurated in 1917 with a capacity of 18887 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol will meet in the match corresponding to the first day of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Both are in Group C along with Rangers and Betis.
