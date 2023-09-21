Olympiacos vs Freiburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How and where to watch the Olympiacos vs Freiburg match live?
What time is Olympiacos vs Freiburg match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Olympiacos vs Freiburg of 21th September 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 4 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Mexico 2 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3 pm: Star+
Speak, Christian Streich!
"Unfortunately I have to confirm that Gregerl isn't here because he's injured. We're not in a good mood when we've lost twice. We lost 5-0 against Stuttgart with blatant individual errors. We had a good game against Dortmund and deserved at least a draw. We don't plan before the season who will play where and for how long. Of course, Noah Atubolu will play. We experienced that last year. It's very exciting, a traditional club. The team has changed completely. We had them last year at a very opportune moment. But of course the team has nothing more to do with it. No comment on tactics. Otherwise, those in charge at Olympiakos would know. Many other Bundesliga players aren't allowed to make such trips. Because we came fifth last year. This is a big story for us. It's less about me and more about the club. We have a different philosophy to many other clubs. Some do it this way, some do it that way.
Christian Streich
Speak, Diego Martínez!
"Every game is different, like every opponent and competition, and always requires a different plan. We're prepared, but the important thing is that our team remains firm in its identity and that we gain stability. We're a group that's being created and we want to stick to a plan that shows our personality. There are always different opponents and every game is different. Of course, what we want is to succeed and be effective against our opponents. It's a new season, a new team and new emotions. That's the beauty of soccer, every game you can write a new story. We know we're up against a strong opponent and a team that's prepared and solid. With the same coach for 13 years. They're a competitive team, but I have confidence in my players and we're constantly improving. We want to get positive results and we're chasing them. But we have a big advantage, our world, our headquarters. Karaiskakis will have to play the decisive role and we must take advantage of this strength and get the three winning points. It's a complete, quality team (Freiburg) and they're in one of the best leagues in the world, the Bundesliga, where last year they finished fifth. They're a strong team and we've known since last year that they can score easily. Even though they've conceded a lot of goals, they have a lot of quality in all their lines and passing. I told you before that success plays a big part when you get a chance. Even if it can be considered a weak point in a team, in this competition it's still great quality. For us that doesn't mean anything, we have to have a lot of quality in our play. What I see is that there's a lot of desire to improve. In this event, even though it's difficult, you have to start well and we've been working hard. The aim is to do our best, individually and as a team or as a team and individually, in any order you like. We're all going to be the best version we can be. We're playing with a full team, if you press them they'll be able to play the game and if you leave them free they'll do the same. We want to play with heart and soul to rock our world and play with intelligence to be careful and control the details of the match. But we have to believe in ourselves, we've proved that we're a team in constant evolution and we must be prepared for a game unlike any other. We're well prepared, we have to play with passion and give it our all. I also want to say that Olympiakos' biggest enemy is themselves. There will be times when we have to force or maintain our concentration, but we also have to play with our soul and have emotional control of ourselves and our world. I insist that it's a difficult and quality game in a difficult competition and the recipe is emotional control in order to have the intelligence that the game needs."
Diego Martínez
Breisgau-Brasilianer
Freiburg started the season with two wins in a row, but then went on to lose two in a row in the Bundesliga. The Breisgau-Brasilianer are 10th in the Bundesliga on six points.
Thrylos
Olympiacos have been playing in the Europa League since the playoffs, passing Racing Genk and Cukaricki to reach group A. The Thrylos (Legends) are unbeaten this season, with six wins and two draws, and lead the Greek Super League with 10 points.
Eye on the game
Olympiacos vs Freiburg live this Thursday (21), at the Karaiskakis at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa LeagueMatch: Olympiacos vs Freiburg Live Updates!
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!