Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Tune in here Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken in a Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken match in the Europa League.
What time is Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken of September 21st, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 7:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken Whitecaps live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken live, it will be streamed Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player of BK Hacken
Denmark's 32 year old attacker, Mikkel Rygaard Jensen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Swedish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Denmark attacker Mikkel Rygaard, the attacker will play his 24th game in his local league, in the past he played 26 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 11 goals in the Swedish league and 0 assists, currently he has 7 goals and 0 assists in 23 games.
Watch out for this Leverkusen player
Nigerian attacker, 22 year old Victor Boniface has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Nigeria's striker, Victor Boniface, will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 5 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Norwegian league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 4 games.
How is BK Hacken coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Aberdeen, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
BK Hacken 3 - 2 Halmstads BK, Sep. 17, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
Degerfors IF 1 - 0 BK Hacken, Sept. 3, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
Aberdeen 1 - 3 BK Hacken, Aug. 31, 2023, UEFA Europa League Qualifying
IFK 4 - 2 BK Hacken, Aug. 27, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
BK Hacken 2 - 2 Aberdeen, Aug. 24, 2023, UEFA Europa League Qualifying
How is Leverkusen coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-8 against Teutonia Ottensen, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen, Sep. 15, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 5 - 1 SV Darmstadt 98, Sept. 2, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen, Aug. 26, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 3 - 2 RB Leipzig, Aug. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
Teutonia Ottensen 0 - 8 Bayer Leverkusen, Aug. 12, 2023, German Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken, match of the Europa League. The match will take place at the BayArena, at 12:45 pm.