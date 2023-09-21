Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
12:45 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken in a Europa League

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken match in the Europa League.
12:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken of September 21st, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 7:45 p.m. ET
12:35 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken Whitecaps live

The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player of BK Hacken

Denmark's 32 year old attacker, Mikkel Rygaard Jensen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Swedish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Statistics from ......

Denmark attacker Mikkel Rygaard, the attacker will play his 24th game in his local league, in the past he played 26 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 11 goals in the Swedish league and 0 assists, currently he has 7 goals and 0 assists in 23 games.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Leverkusen player

Nigerian attacker, 22 year old Victor Boniface has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Statistics from ......

Nigeria's striker, Victor Boniface, will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 5 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Norwegian league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 4 games.
12:10 AMan hour ago

How is BK Hacken coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Aberdeen, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
BK Hacken 3 - 2 Halmstads BK, Sep. 17, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
Degerfors IF 1 - 0 BK Hacken, Sept. 3, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
Aberdeen 1 - 3 BK Hacken, Aug. 31, 2023, UEFA Europa League Qualifying
IFK 4 - 2 BK Hacken, Aug. 27, 2023, Swedish Allsvenskan
BK Hacken 2 - 2 Aberdeen, Aug. 24, 2023, UEFA Europa League Qualifying
12:05 AM2 hours ago

How is Leverkusen coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-8 against Teutonia Ottensen, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen, Sep. 15, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 5 - 1 SV Darmstadt 98, Sept. 2, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen, Aug. 26, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 3 - 2 RB Leipzig, Aug. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
Teutonia Ottensen 0 - 8 Bayer Leverkusen, Aug. 12, 2023, German Cup
12:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs BK Häcken, match of the Europa League. The match will take place at the BayArena, at 12:45 pm.
