Brighton vs AEK Athens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

Don't leave here to follow Brighton vs AEK Athens live from the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs AEK Athens live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Falmer Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs AEK Athens online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Brighton vs AEK Athens match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 20 hours on Movistar+
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
AEK Athens' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cican Stankovic, Milad Mohammadi, Domagoj Vida, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Damian Szymanski, Niclas Eliasson, Jens Jonsson, Steven Zuber, Ezequiel Ponce and Sergio Araujo.
Orbelin Pineda, a must see player!
The AEK Athens midfielder is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Greek team. Last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, being an important part of the Super League 1 championship. His mission now is to add his skill and help AEK continue to be among the big teams. Greek powers. Pineda will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and get the team into the UEFA Champions League.
How does AEK arrive?
AEK Athens starts the 2023-2024 Super League 1 season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Greek football title. AEK is one of the biggest teams in Greece and after having won one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will seek to participate in the UEFA Champions League, so its mission will be to qualify for the Group Stage of the highest European competition. In addition to this, AEK Athens will have to defend its Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Orbelin Pineda, Levi García, Sergio Araujo, Georgios Anthanasiadis and Domagoj Vida, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AEK Athens enters the Falmer Stadium to face Brighton in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and getting a victory at home will be very important.
Brighton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Jean Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Joël Veltman, Adam Lallana, Mahmoud Dahoud, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra.
Pascal Groß, a must see player!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to start making himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after his time last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the league. Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the tournaments of the UEFA. Brighton finished in sixth position in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. They are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist in the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Where’s the game?
The Falmer Stadium located in the city of Brighton will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 30,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs AEK Athens match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium, at 3 p.m.