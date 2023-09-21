Rangers vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: Betis

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM15 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Rangers vs Betis live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium, and don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM20 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Rangers vs Betis online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Rangers vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM25 minutes ago

What time is Rangers vs Betis matchday 1 of the Europa League?

This is the kick-off time for the Rangers vs Betis match on September 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

2:45 AM30 minutes ago

Real Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "Claudio is on the list and fit to play, we'll see if he starts. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to know if he's 100 percent or not, I can't confirm that. Rui Silva may be available after the next FIFA break. We also have a very young goalkeeper in whom we have a lot of confidence."

"The players are ready to play on Thursday and Sunday. It's clear that there are vacant slots in Europe and in La Liga and that has an impact, but I always see the group well prepared to compete. We will see throughout the campaign how we deal with these problems, it will also depend on the injuries that may occur."

"I think that in theory we are perhaps the two best in the group, but then we have to prove it in practice. Sparta and Aris will not be easy. I don't think there are easy games in the group."

"The opponents are very strong at home, scoring here would be very important. Scottish soccer is very intense, although it is different. They always give 100 percent.

"We were here in 2006 and reached the Champions League semifinal. The experience always helps. It's a help, but it won't be decisive in winning a match. The important thing is the performance of the players."

2:40 AM35 minutes ago

Betis' final lineup

Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Riad, Juan Miranda; Sergi Altimira, Roca; Isco, Ayoze Pérez, Luiz Henrique; Willian José.
2:35 AM40 minutes ago

Latest Rangers lineup

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Tillman, Kent, Fashion Jr, Morelos.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Betis arrive?

Betis arrives to this match after being defeated by Barcelona five goals to zero, however, Pellegrini's team arrives in good spirits looking for goals and points.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How do Rangers arrive?

The Rangers come into this match after beating St. Johnstone two goals to zero, the local squad will seek to add three in this first clash and debut in the Europa League.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The Rangers vs Betis match will be played at the IBrox Stadium.

The Rangers vs Betis match will be played at the IBrox Stadium, located in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Rangers vs Betis live stream, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo