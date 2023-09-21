West Ham vs TSC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Getty Images

Follow here West Ham vs TSC Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Europa League is on VAVEL USA.
How to watch West Ham vs TSC Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game West Ham - TSC live on TV, your options are: CBS

If you want to directly stream it: VIX +, Paramount +

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup TSC Backa Topola

A. Stankovic, V. Stankovic, Gajic, Jovanovic, Lakicevic, Krajisnik, Dordevic, Hajdin, Romanic, Pavlov, Grgic.
Last lineup West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this match between West Ham vs TSC will be Filip Glova; Daniel Polacek, first line; Peter Bednar, second line; Michal Ocenas, fourth assistant.
How does TSC arrive?

On the other hand, Backa Topola will make its debut in European competitions and will want to show its best soccer level. Although the task is complicated with their visit of this first day, the Serbians will try to match the rival to beat in group A. The TSC is also going through a fascinating level in their local league and they already have 6 consecutive victories taking over the top of the Serbian SuperLiga leaving behind great rivals such as Partizan Belgrade and Red Star. In their most recent match, Backa Topola achieved a resounding 6-3 victory over Zeleznica Pancevo.

How does West Ham arrive?

The West Ham team, the reigning champion of the UEFA Conference League, will make its presentation this Thursday in another edition of the Europa League and, although part as favorite in sector A, the English should not be confident.  The Hammers have had an excellent start to the season in the Premier League, where his only setback was in the most recent matchday played against Manchester City. West Ham started winning the match, but the team coached by Pep Guardiola was able to come back and give the Hammers their first defeat and cut their 4-game unbeaten streak.

Matchday 1

The best club tournaments are back and in this almost weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Europa League in its opening day of Group A where the English team, West Ham, and the Serbian club, TSC Backa Topola, will face each other for the first time and both will want to start this European competition on the right foot. It is the first time they will face each other and both will want to start this European competition on the right foot. Will West Ham be able to win or will the visitors of TSC do it?
The match will be played at the London Olympic Stadium

The match West Ham - TSC will be played at the London Olympic Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Europa League match: West Ham vs TSC Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

