Qarabag vs Molde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Qarabag vs Molde Live Score Here
Speak, Qurban Qurbanov!
"The fight against terrorism is ongoing. taking place on the front line. We have martyrs. Rest in peace. May God protect our Army. There is no a lot to say about the game. Anyway, we have to prepare for the match. Tomorrow we will play against a serious opponent. Our mind will be both in the game and in the attacking area. There may be some psychological impact on players in tomorrow's match. We will try to do our work responsibly. The players will do everything on the field for a good result."
Gurban Gurbanov also expressed his opinion about the opponent: "We analyzed the opponent. É One of the most disciplined teams we have faced in recent times. They implement their systems willingly and correctly. This opponent doesn't like to give up space on the field. We must do our best to force the opponent to make mistakes. We can get a good result. Bahlul Mustafazade's condition will not be affected. announced by tomorrow's game. We are not satisfied with the current situation. The 'Mould' has undergone changes. Now they are more experienced and the system is different. Players are more confident."
"The expert said that our team will try to resolve the issue. please the fans with a good result: if we approach the game with 'Molde' With the idea of revenge, this can affect our game and hinder us. Today, we want to take risks against any opponent, regardless of who they are. Our goal was to get into the group first and we did. We want to play with confidence in the next games. We treat fans with great respect and trust them. They always wish you success. This motivates us. No matter how anxious we are, we must be calm. We will put all our strength on the field to win. We want to play a good game and get a good result to make our fans happy."
"Medvedev also expressed his opinion about tomorrow's meeting: 'We managed to carry out our main work. We will play in the group stage. We were close to progressing from the group stage of the Europa League when we faced 'Inter' in Baku. But it didn't work. We have a good opportunity this year too. We can use it. Players will do anything to go further. An atmosphere has been created in which everyone wants to play. Our staff has grown even more. We realized from the training that everyone wants it.'"
Speak, Gurban Gurbanov!
"Gurbanov also addressed the condition of the team's injured players and Bahlul Mustafazade, who was injured in today's game: “We have a very tight schedule. No matter how much we try to prepare the players both physically, as psychologically, it is It's difficult. We make a lot of rotations. Some players we don't put on the field. We protect them. This is the first time we have worked with this schedule. This time we had injuries. Patrick Andrade, Badavi Huseynov, Marko Vesovic are all our main players. These three defeats are a big blow both in Europe and in the national championship. Abbas Huseynov is also It's a big loss. We have to be more serious in the next games and treat our opponents more seriously. in pain due to the injury. It should not be a serious problem. The blow hit the nerve. Tomorrow, after a complete examination, we will be able to give a definitive opinion ."
"The experienced specialist also spoke about the transfer plans: “Perhaps the transfers will end in the winter months. we can accept players who are free agents. É It's a big question what form it will take. É That's why we may not have a transfer until the end of the year. December. But I would love to have him. We were looking too hard. For attack, midfield and defense, we wanted to add a player on each line. We have no other plans. Let's wait for the winter months. Until now. There, we will be looking for changes."
Qarabag
GROUPS!
<p>Group B: Ajax, Olympique Marseille, Brighton and AEK Athens</p>
<p>Group C: Rangers, Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol</p>
<p>Group D: Atalanta, Sporting, Sturm Graz and Raków Czestochowa</p>
<p>Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse</p>
<p>Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccaibi Haifa and Panathinaikos</p>
<p>Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette</p>
<p>Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and BK Hacken</p>
REGULATIONS!
<p>Establishes the specific rules of the game, including scoring regulations, tiebreaker criteria, substitution rules, and other technical rules.</p>
<p>Defines the rules for player registration, including nationality limitations and deadlines for submitting player lists.</p>
<p>In the event of a draw on aggregate during the knockout stages, the regulations specify the criteria to determine which team will advance, such as away goals and extension.</p>
<p>Establishes the rules of conduct for players, managers and clubs, as well as possible sanctions for infractions.</ p>
<p>Details cash prizes for clubs, as well as other financial provisions such as travel and accommodation expenses.</p>
MAIORES CAMPEÕES!
Inter Milan (Italy) - Inter Milan has also won the Europa League on several occasions.
Liverpool FC (England) - Liverpool won the competition before becoming one of the most successful clubs in the UEFA Champions League.
Juventus FC (Italy) - Juventus is is another Italian club that has a successful track record in the Europa League.
EUROPA LEAGUE
The competition is made up of several stages, including a group stage, followed by knockout rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. The winner of the Europa League wins the right to play in the UEFA Super Cup against the winner of the UEFA Champions League in the same season.
Clubs that perform well in the Europa League may also qualify for the next edition of the Champions League, depending on the classification rules established by UEFA and national leagues. The Europa League is a competition closely followed by football fans across Europe and offers clubs the opportunity to win a European title.