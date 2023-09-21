Sheriff vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League
Image: AS Roma

Where and how to watch Sheriff vs Roma live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Sheriff vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Sheriff vs Roma matchday 1 of the Europa League?

This is the kick-off time for the Sheriff vs Roma match on September 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:45 am

Brazil: 10:45 am

Chile: 11:45 am

Colombia: 10:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.

Peru: 10:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:45 a.m.

Japan: 2:45 p.m.

India: 3:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:45 a.m.

South Africa: 3:45 a.m.

Australia: 04:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:45 a.m.

AS Roma Quotes

José Mourinho spoke ahead of the match: "It's a different season to last year, a different competition to the one we completed in Budapest. And I'll keep saying it until my last day as coach: we didn't lose the Europa League final against Sevilla. That final in Budapest we did not lose and I will not change my mind."

"Now let's start from scratch. Today the goal is to qualify for the next round. Last year we started with a defeat which then created difficulties for us in qualifying and we played the playoffs against a Champions League team, which is not easy for a team like ours. Winning the group would be important."

"My suspension is clearly a problem because I can't communicate with the team. We tried to reduce the problem by working well together in training. Today's training was very positive. I cannot communicate with the team during the match, so we will see where Sheriff allows me to sit during the match."

Last Roma lineup

Rui Patrício, Kristensen, Mancini, Diego Llorente, N'Dicka, Spinazzola, Paredes, Cristante, Renato Sanches, Dybala, Lukaku
Last Sheriff lineup

Koval; Garananga, Tovar, Zohouri, Kyabou, Ademo, Apostolakis, João Paulo, Talal, Luvannor, Mbekeli
How are Roma coming along?

Roma managed to beat Empoli seven goals to nil, the Italian team will go all out to score important goals and get three points.

How does Sheriff arrive?

Sheriff comes to this match after beating FC Floresti five goals to nil, the team from Moldova will try to start on the right foot in this competition.

The match Sheriff vs Roma will be played at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena stadium.

The match will be played at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena Stadium, located in Tiraspol, Moldova. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sheriff vs Roma live stream, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena Stadium at 12:45 pm.
