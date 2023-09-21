Sheriff vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Sheriff vs Roma live stream.
Where and how to watch Sheriff vs Roma live online
Sheriff vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Sheriff vs Roma matchday 1 of the Europa League?
Argentina: 11:45 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:45 am
Brazil: 10:45 am
Chile: 11:45 am
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 10:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 3:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:45 a.m.
South Africa: 3:45 a.m.
Australia: 04:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:45 a.m.
AS Roma Quotes
"Now let's start from scratch. Today the goal is to qualify for the next round. Last year we started with a defeat which then created difficulties for us in qualifying and we played the playoffs against a Champions League team, which is not easy for a team like ours. Winning the group would be important."
"My suspension is clearly a problem because I can't communicate with the team. We tried to reduce the problem by working well together in training. Today's training was very positive. I cannot communicate with the team during the match, so we will see where Sheriff allows me to sit during the match."
Last Roma lineup
Last Sheriff lineup
How are Roma coming along?
How does Sheriff arrive?