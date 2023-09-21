Royale Union vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match
Foto: Toulouse

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Royale Union vs Toulouse on TV in real time?

Date: September 21, 2023

Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Lotto Park Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

12:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Royale Union vs Toulouse match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Royale Union and Toulouse kicks off at 13:45 (local time) at Lotto Park Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Mikkel Desler

With some great performances this season, we can say without a doubt that Mikkel Desler is Toulouse's main player so far. He has led the team and been responsible for many of their points.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Dennis Eckert

With 2 goals so far this season, striker Dennis Eckert has been the main offensive highlight for Union Saint-Gilloise. He has been instrumental in several matches and is one of the main contributors to the team's points in the competition.
12:25 AMan hour ago

For Union Saint-Gilloise

Meanwhile, Toulouse have made a promising start to the current season, winning their first Ligue 1 match against Nantes with an impressive 2-1 away win. This win also secured their direct place in the Europa League group stage, after they won the French Cup the previous season.
12:20 AMan hour ago

For Union Saint-Gilloise

For Union Saint-Gilloise, this is an opportunity to shine again in the Europa League, after a memorable campaign last season when they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, only to be stopped by Bayer Leverkusen from Germany. Union also performed remarkably well in their domestic league, but lost the title in the final rounds to Royal Antwerp. To secure their place in this year's Europa League, they had to get past Swiss side Lugano with convincing wins of 2-0 at home and 1-0 away. However, these efforts may have come at a cost, as their form in the Jupiler League, the elite Belgian league, has weakened in recent matches, where they sit 9th in the table with 10 points.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Toulouse:

The away team is making its debut in this edition of the competition, as it didn't have to play in any of the knockout rounds prior to this group stage. This is a team that curiously has more positive results away than at home, as in the last 30 games it has recorded 7 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats as a visitor, with a total of 20 goals scored and 20 conceded. At home, they've won 5, drawn 5 and lost 5, with a total of 24 goals scored and 17 conceded. The team comes into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Olympique Marseille. In their last 10 away games in all competitions, Toulouse have won 3, drawn 3 and lost 4. They have allowed goals to their opponents in 8 of their last 10 games, so there are defensive processes that need to be improved. In their away games there is a tendency for goals to be scored, as 18 out of 26 have ended with more than 2.5 goals on the board. In 15 games, they managed to turn the game around in 2 of the 6 games in which they conceded the first goal.

Toulouse go into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Toulouse in Ligue 1. The visiting team usually play a 4-4-2 tactical system, favoring a more attacking style of play, attacking from the sidelines. The team's two most advanced men are Frank Magri and Thijs Dallinga. Coach Carles Martínez will be without Naatan Skyttä, Ibrahim Cissoko and Oliver Zandén for this match, all of whom are out with fitness problems.

Foto: Toulouse
Foto: Toulouse

 

12:10 AMan hour ago

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

The home side made it through to this group stage after eliminating Lugano in the previous round, following a 0-1 away win and a 2-0 home win. This is a team that maintains its performance when playing away from home, as in the last 30 games it has recorded 6 wins, 7 draws and 2 defeats as a visitor; against 9 wins, 1 draw and 5 defeats at home. In their last match in the 1e Klasse, they lost 0-2 at home to Genk. In their last 10 home games, Saint-Gilloise have 4 wins, 1 draw and 5 defeats. There is a tendency for goals in their home games, as 26 of their last 30 matches have ended with more than 1.5 goals.

Union Saint-Gilloise come into this game on the back of a 0-2 defeat at Genk in the Belgian league. The home side usually play a 3-4-3 tactical system, giving more importance to a counter-attacking style, attacking through the side lanes. In this design, the three most advanced players will be Dennis Eckert Ayensa, Lazare Amani and Cameron Puertas. All players are available for this game.

12:05 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Royale Union and Toulouse is the Uefa Europa League Group E opener.

The two teams are going through completely different phases, with the home club boasting a much more complete squad. The visitors have won only one of their five games this season.

According to our data, there are no recent records of matches between the two teams. The home factor could play an important role in this match, as Toulouse show significant differences in their home and away results.

The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group E. Royale Union v Toulouse kicks off at 13:45 at Lotto Park Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Royale Union vs Toulouse live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Uefa Europa League match between two teams: Royale Union on one side. On the other side is Toulouse. Follow everything about the duel between the French and Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo