Royale Union vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match

When is the Royale Union vs Toulouse match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Mikkel Desler
Dennis Eckert
Toulouse go into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Toulouse in Ligue 1. The visiting team usually play a 4-4-2 tactical system, favoring a more attacking style of play, attacking from the sidelines. The team's two most advanced men are Frank Magri and Thijs Dallinga. Coach Carles Martínez will be without Naatan Skyttä, Ibrahim Cissoko and Oliver Zandén for this match, all of whom are out with fitness problems.
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Union Saint-Gilloise come into this game on the back of a 0-2 defeat at Genk in the Belgian league. The home side usually play a 3-4-3 tactical system, giving more importance to a counter-attacking style, attacking through the side lanes. In this design, the three most advanced players will be Dennis Eckert Ayensa, Lazare Amani and Cameron Puertas. All players are available for this game.
TIME AND PLACE!
The two teams are going through completely different phases, with the home club boasting a much more complete squad. The visitors have won only one of their five games this season.
According to our data, there are no recent records of matches between the two teams. The home factor could play an important role in this match, as Toulouse show significant differences in their home and away results.
The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group E. Royale Union v Toulouse kicks off at 13:45 at Lotto Park Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium.
Time: 12:45 pm ET
Venue: Lotto Park Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).