Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match
Foto: Atalanta

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa on TV in real time?

Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa
Europa League opener

Date: September 21, 2023

Time: 3pm ET

Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

2:55 AM20 minutes ago

When is the Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The UEFA Europa League opener between Atalanta and Rakow Czestochowa kicks off at 3 pm ET at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AM25 minutes ago

Probable Rakow Czestochowa:

Kovacevic, Rundic, Kovacevic, Racovitan, Plavsic, Lederman, Berggren, Tudor, Nowak, Kittel, Zwolinski.
2:45 AM30 minutes ago

Probable Atalanta:

Musso, Kolasinac, Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ruggeri, José, Roon, Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Scamacca, Ketalaere.
2:40 AM35 minutes ago

In the Polish Championship:

With 13 points (four wins, one draw and one defeat), they are in fourth place in the Polish league. Two points behind leaders Slask, who have played two matches more.
2:35 AM40 minutes ago

In the Serie A

With six points (two wins and two defeats), Atalanta occupy tenth place in the Serie A table when tie-breakers are taken into account.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Rakow Czestochowa

Rakow Czestochowa took the 'Route of Champions', reserved for the winners of national leagues, and came very close to reaching the group stage of the Champions League. They reached the playoffs, the final stage of the competition. His career was interrupted by FC Copenhagen, from Denmark. However, he didn't let the disappointment of being relegated to the Europa League get to him.

In the two matches following his frustration, he picked up victories in the Ekstraklasa, the elite division of the Polish league. The double began with a 2-0 win at home to Puszca, before the two-week break in the tournament forced by the period that FIFA (International Football Federation) had set aside for matches involving national teams. On Saturday, September 16, Rakow Czestochowa's victims were LKS Lodz.

The game ended 1-0. Papaikolaou scored in the eighth minute. 

2:25 AMan hour ago

Atalanta:

The start of the Italian league season wasn't the most generous for Atlanta. They scored in three of their first four games as visitors. On Sunday, September 17, the Bergamo side fought out a thrilling five-goal battle with Fiorentina. However, at the Artemio Franchi stadium, they came up short. They were beaten 3-2.

They even took the lead. They scored in the 20th minute through Koopmeiners. The assist came from De Roon. The Viola, however, turned the tables just before half-time. In the 35th minute, Bonaventura put the score back on level terms.

Martinez scored Fiorentina's second in the 45th minute. In the final phase, Atalanta reacted and scored their second goal in the eighth minute. The goal came from Lookman. Once again, De Roon was on target. However, in the 31st minute, Kouame scored Fiorentina's third.

Foto: Atalanta
Foto: Atalanta

 

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Atalanta and Rakow Czestochowa is the Uefa Europa League Group D opener.

Atalanta, known for their attacking style and exciting play, have had a challenging start to the current Italian Serie A season. With 4 games played, they have already faced some of the toughest teams in the league, including an electrifying clash against Fiorentina last Sunday, September 17th. Despite a promising start with a goal from Koopmeiners, assisted by De Roon, Atalanta ended up losing 3-2.

On the other side are Raków Czestochowa, who, after an impressive campaign on the "Champions Route", almost secured a place in the Champions League group stage, but were stopped by FC Copenhagen. 

The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group D. The ball rolls for Atalanta v Rakow Czestochowa at 4pm at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! Now it's time for a Uefa Europa League match between two teams: Rakow Czestochowa on one side. On the other side is Atalanta. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo