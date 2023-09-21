Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Rakow Czestochowa
In the two matches following his frustration, he picked up victories in the Ekstraklasa, the elite division of the Polish league. The double began with a 2-0 win at home to Puszca, before the two-week break in the tournament forced by the period that FIFA (International Football Federation) had set aside for matches involving national teams. On Saturday, September 16, Rakow Czestochowa's victims were LKS Lodz.
The game ended 1-0. Papaikolaou scored in the eighth minute.
Atalanta:
They even took the lead. They scored in the 20th minute through Koopmeiners. The assist came from De Roon. The Viola, however, turned the tables just before half-time. In the 35th minute, Bonaventura put the score back on level terms.
Martinez scored Fiorentina's second in the 45th minute. In the final phase, Atalanta reacted and scored their second goal in the eighth minute. The goal came from Lookman. Once again, De Roon was on target. However, in the 31st minute, Kouame scored Fiorentina's third.
TIME AND PLACE!
Atalanta, known for their attacking style and exciting play, have had a challenging start to the current Italian Serie A season. With 4 games played, they have already faced some of the toughest teams in the league, including an electrifying clash against Fiorentina last Sunday, September 17th. Despite a promising start with a goal from Koopmeiners, assisted by De Roon, Atalanta ended up losing 3-2.
On the other side are Raków Czestochowa, who, after an impressive campaign on the "Champions Route", almost secured a place in the Champions League group stage, but were stopped by FC Copenhagen.
The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group D. The ball rolls for Atalanta v Rakow Czestochowa at 4pm at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Europa League opener
Date: September 21, 2023
Time: 3pm ET
Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).