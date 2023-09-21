Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps in a MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps of September 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 8:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps live
The match will be broadcast on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, it will be streamed Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Dymano player
The 25 year old attacker from Morocco, Amine Bassi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the USA league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Morocco attacker Amine Bassi, the attacker will play his 24th game in his local league, in the past he played 14 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the English league and 5 assists, he currently has 9 goals and three assists in 24 games.
Watch out for this Vancouver player
USA attacker, 27 year old Brian White has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the USA league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
USA attacker, Brian White, the attacker will play his 27th game in his local league, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals in the USA league and 1 assist, he currently has 11 goals and 3 assists in 26 games.
How is Dymano doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Real Salt Lake, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Houston Dynamo FC 1 - 1 St. Louis CITY SC, Sep. 16, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 0 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Sep. 2, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2 - 0 Columbus Crew, Aug. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Houston Dynamo FC, Aug. 26, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 3 - 1 Real Salt Lake, Aug. 23, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
How are Vancouver coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Toronto FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Toronto FC 1 - 2 Vancouver Whitecaps, Sep. 16, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York City FC 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps, Sept. 2, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Chicago Fire FC 0 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps, Aug. 30, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Portland Timbers 2 - 3 Vancouver Whitecaps, Aug. 26, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, Aug. 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver MLS match. The match will take place at Shell Energy Stadium, at 8:30 pm.