St. Louis City vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

Follow here St. Louis City vs LAFC Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this St. Louis City vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the St. Louis City vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game St. Louis City vs LAFC of September 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
LAFC's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
St. Louis City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Roman Bürki, Joakim Nilsson, Tim Parker, Anthony Markanich, Akil Watts, Eduard Löwen, Njabulo Blom, Aziel Jackson, Jared Stroud, Samuel Adeniran and Klauss.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LA Galaxy. The French player Denis Bouanga (#99) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Carlos Vela (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper John McCarthy (#77) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
LAFC in the tournament
LAFC had a great start in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 43 points with 12 games won, 7 tied and 9 lost. They are located in second position in the Western Conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 16, 2023, they won 4 to 1 against LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
St. Louis City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to St. Louis City's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against LAFC. The American player Nicholas Gioacchini (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Eduard Löwen (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 32-year-old goalkeeper Roman Bürki (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
St. Louis City in the tournament
The Missouri team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 15 games won, 4 tied and 10 lost, they have 49 points in the general table that puts them in first position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Wednesday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 16, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium and thus achieved another tie in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
CityPark is located in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and was formerly known as Centene Stadium. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 22,500 spectators and was inaugurated on February 3, 2020. It is the home of St. Louis City SC of Major League Soccer and its construction cost $457 million.