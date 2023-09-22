River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán live, as well as the latest information from Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán match on September 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (September 22nd)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Gerardo Lencina
Fourth official: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino
Key player at Atlético Tucumán
One of the players to take into account in Atletico Tucuman is Mateo Coronel, the 24-year-old center forward born in Argentina has played three games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored two goals, these against; Argentinos Juniors on two occasions.
Key player at River Plate
One of the most outstanding players in River Plate is Miguel Ángel Borja, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played four games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Arsenal de Sarandí on two occasions.
History River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán
In total, both teams have faced each other 16 times since 2011, the record is dominated by River Plate with seven wins, there have been seven draws and Atlético Tucumán has won twice.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 25 goals to Atlético Tucumán's 17.
Actuality - Atlético Tucumán
Atletico Tucuman throughout the Professional League 2023 has had a poor performance, because after playing four games is located in the box number eight of the standings with six points, this was achieved after; win one game, draw three and lose zero, also has a goal difference of +1, this after scoring three goals and conceding two.
Central Córdoba SdE 0 - 2 Atlético Tucumán
- Last five games
Rosario Central 0 - 0 Atlético Tucumán
Atletico Tucuman 0 - 0 Instituto de Cordoba
Argentinos Juniors 2 - 2 Atletico Tucuman
Atletico Tucuman 1 - 0 Barracas Central
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate is going through a bad moment in the 2023 Professional League. After playing a total of four matches, they are in seventh place in the standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing zero and losing two, they have scored 10 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +3.
Argentinos Juniors 3 - 2 River Plate
- Last five matches
River Plate 5 - 1 Barracas Central
Velez Sarsfield 2 - 0 River Plate
River Plate 1 - 0 Universidad Católica
River Plate 3 - 1 Arsenal de Sanrandí
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
The match between River Plate and Atlético Tucumán will take place at the Monumental Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético River Plate plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 84,567 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán match, valid for date 5 of the 2023 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.